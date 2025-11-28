Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Can't Believe Dem Boys Are Beating Super Bowl Teams, Leg Rub & Is That JJ Or Lamar

What am I thankful for this year?

Not having to sit there in the man cave last night and have Twitter blowhards like Warren Sharp making the Bengals' offensive line out to be the worst in NFL history. By the way, I went to see if Warren had anything to say about the Chiefs' offensive line play against the Cowboys. Crickets. Not a single mention of an offensive line that left Mahomes running for his life and throwing Hail Mary passes across the middle to extend drives. Joe Burrow didn't get hurt last night. The Bengals defense didn't get completely embarrassed by Derrick Henry. Lamar Jackson seems completely inept and might be lucky to hold onto the lead in the AFC North. The Bengals haven't been eliminated from the playoffs yet because Lamar is clearly not right.

The grand illumination

Last night, after getting home from the in-laws, I told the boys it was time to kickoff the Christmas season by turning on the Christmas lights after we properly respected Thanksgiving.

It was a Clark Griswold moment. There are strands we tested that now don't work, but that's normal. The kids cheered a little bit and then went back to their lives. I went to the man cave and got dialed in for the Bengals game.

Congrats to all of you who held out and gave your full respect to Thanksgiving.

— Todd S. sent this one:

Are you guys triggered if NFL guys don't take off their beanie hats during the anthem?

— Grumpy Dean in Monroe, GA asks:

I need to ask the Screencaps community their opinion on football players not removing their beanie/ sock hats during the playing of the anthem. Last few weeks as the weather has turned im seeing players wearing these hats while the anthem is playing. Ill cut em some slack with the gaiters and baclavas , but come on man! Take the hat off ! Seen too many players to count. What say the Screencap crew?

Have a nice holiday and keep up the good work.

Kinsey:

Dean, of course OutKick readers are going to tell the players to take off their beanie hats. This is about as a red-blooded, respect the flag, respect the anthem sports column on the Internet. If it can be easily removed without requiring the help of the equipment staff, then it should be removed from their heads.

‘This should be a national story’

— Britt T. has been around here a long time. When he says something should be a national story, he's typically spot-on:

This should likely be a national story. My brother’s wife sent me the video I’ve shared below (they live in Lebanon). One of the things I was raised on was "Don’t you ever feel sorry for yourself; someone else always has a much worse deal than you do.’" True. This kid is AWESOME.

Do with this what you will.

I read every day. Thanks to all of you for bring some sanity to the "media."

Meat reports from Thanksgiving

— Jim T. in Carmel, IN shares:

Smoking a bird in 28 degree weather. Never give up.

Two of many things I’ve learned in my 72 years:

If something has to get done, ask a busy person to do it. Never trust a fart.

Can the Big Ten win a college basketball national championship?

— John in Milford, MI says this is the year:

I think this might be the year the Big Ten finally ends its 25-year NCAA basketball championship drought, and I think it will be the State of Michigan that is going to do it. Don’t know if you watched much college basketball this weekend, but the Wolverines and Spartans dominated several ranked teams. U of M prison raped everyone they played against in their tournament, and State absolutely abused their opponents in the tournament they played in too. I assume both teams will be jumping up in the rankings.

Izzo is the second best to ever coach college basketball (sorry, but John Beilein was a lower-g god), and Dusty May is no slouch. Both teams dominate physically, play tough D, and rebound, which are the foundations of any great team, and they both have some crazy talent.

While I think U of M is the better team overall, Coen Carr might be the funnest player to watch. He has an unheard of 51.5" vertical leap and is built like an NFL linebacker. I always say Dominique Wilkins was the best dunker ever - his dunks just sounded different. Carr is the first guy in 40 years I have heard make those "human highlight reel" sounds.

Looking forward to the next few months.

'This Is Clearly AI®' and the data centers needed to create these videos is going to make your electric bills soar to $1,000

— Brian B. submits:

— Brian also showed off his Thanksgiving meat:

And I tried to cut my finger off. Not recommended. 5 stitches and missed eating my standing rib roast. My family consumed it all before urgent care stitched me up.

Have you been rejected by The Masters for tickets? Are you retired and looking to see the course before you die? You can always work the event and possibly see some golf action

— Voiceover Guy Mike in CA sent me this one on LinkedIn:

Another meat report and life lessons from a Green Beret

— Bo in AZ checks in:

Joe, hope your family as well as the rest of the SC family has a great Thanksgiving. It’s 65 degrees here tonite in the VOTS and I’m grilling son Costco pork chops. I’m normally a Coors Banquet guy, but the beer angel delivered a 12 of long neck Champagne of Beers…brought back memories of my under-aged youth. Allegedly. Delicious (if they are ice cold..some memories don’t fade).

I’ve been considering your "life lessons" question the last few days, and was impressed by the submissions so far. I’ve got 2 that I would like to share. "If you think you can or you think you can’t you’re right". And "Duty, then is the sublimest word in our language. Do your duty in all things. You cannot do more you should never wish to do less". We, as Americans, have a duty to this country and it’s expressed in countless ways. Screencaps is one of those ways in which tradition, culture, and the American lifestyle are celebrated (as it should be). Unless you turn your Christmas lights on before Thanksgiving, in which case you should be deported as a Godless heathen.

The last thing I would ask is there are a lot of people far far away from home this week. Take a quick second to send them a prayer and hopes for a safe return.

‘What I’ve Learned In Life'

— Chris in California writes:

I figured I’d add to growing collection of life advice / things I’ve learned, which has been great by the way. One is something my dad drilled into me, one is something a teacher told me and one is something I came up with.



1. Something my dad instilled in me from a very young age: "Life is far too short to be taken seriously."



2. Something my favorite English teacher told me and something that I’ve applied to not only everything I’ve ever written (I’m an amateur / aspiring writer) but also just pretty much every interaction I’ve ever had. We would ask her how long something should be and her answer was always the same. "It should be like a mini-skirt. Long enough to cover everything but short enough to be interesting."



3. Finally, this one is mine and I’ve used it a couple of times. It explains why men do what they do and gets to the core of how we think. "Women; can’t live with them… don’t want to %#(! a dude.

— Jacob N. shares his:

My father has always trumpeted, "Work smarter, not harder.’ When working manual labor jobs around the property…the older he’s gotten, the more he abides by it!

— Dean in Fond du Lac, WI checks in this week:

A mentor once told me that when I go to someone looking for help with a problem, that I should have a solution. Now, it may not be the correct solution, but it is at least a starting point. His point was not to expect others to do your work for you in solving an issue; that you need to at least have input to whoever is helping you work out a solution to a problem/issue.

#######################

That is it this morning. Good luck to your wives who still go out shopping for Black Friday specials. It is absolutely freezing here. I was planning on blowing leaves this afternoon, but it feels like January out there.

Don't forget that there's so much football and college basketball to consume today. Soak it up, guys. We have to take advantage of these Fridays that the sports gods provide to us.

Let's get the day rolling.

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Send your photos, stories, tips, rants—whatever you’ve got.

🐦 Twitter/X: @JoeKinseyexp

Tag me or drop a DM.

📸 Instagram: @OutKickScreencaps

You guys need to start tagging me on content you're seeing.

📘 Facebook Page: Screencaps on Facebook

👥 Facebook Group: Join the Screencaps Community

Connect with fellow Screencaps readers.

🗞️ Sign Up for the Screencaps Newsletter:

Make sure you're opening the newsletter or don't sign up. You'll hurt the open rate.

👉 Subscribe here

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :