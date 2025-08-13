The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Appear Ready For Their Preseason Debut, Never Forget Big Al & Razor Ramon

CONTACT ME! Get signed up for the newsletter that's going out today to see the latest from my Instagram AI chatbot who is trying to hook me up with some chatbot named Lola LaRue

Let's just say Lola LaRue moves fast! You can tell these chatbots that you're married, but they don't care at all.

I will be covering the Little League World Series over the next 10 days since you guys click on LLWS content

The highest performing post over the last two weeks on Facebook and Google was a Little League World Series post. If there's one thing I've learned over my career, when you see a content theme working, go back to it and keep getting paid.

That means I have assumed the Little League beat.

Eddie & others have had it with Millennial Jeff in Minnesota beating the B1G drum

— Dawgs supefan Eddie in Acworth UNLOADS:

Congratulations to Millennial Jeff from Minnesota on the Big Ten’s recent national titles. I’d love to hear about the parades he attended celebrating those titles—bet they were unforgettable!

Let’s be real—can we drop the conference allegiance nonsense? I’m a proud UGA alum, and I’ll cheer for the Bulldogs until the end, but rooting for Florida just because they’re in the SEC? Not a chance in hell. My loyalty is to Georgia, not some arbitrary conference banner.

The Big Ten’s back-to-back titles? Good for them, but how does that make Minnesota any better? Spoiler: it doesn’t.Let’s root for our teams and ditch the pointless conference debates. And don’t get me started on this new playoff system "guaranteeing" four SEC spots. Why? If the SEC has a weak year, four teams still get in?

If it’s a strong year and six deserve a shot, we’re stuck with just four? That’s absurd.



GO DAWGS—NOT the SEC.



CFB STARTS IN 2 WEEKS!!!!

A report on Vegas & learning a lesson after placing a large bet on Texas A&M plus 28.5 points against Oklahoma

— Big John in Houston emails:

I used to go to Vegas a couple of times a year back before I had kids. Now I go maybe once every other year. It definitely has changed, but what has changed the most is the strip. That's where all the looky-loo tourists are so that's where the profiteer corporations have done the most damage. The strip is still good for getting up at 4 in the morning and cleaning out drunk tourists who have been up all night at the poker tables, but that's about it. The rooms are expensive, the meals are expensive, and the table games suck. It's just not the same.

What inspired me to write though, was your link to the South Point tweets. The last time I was there a year ago, my flight home on Sunday night got canceled and United put me up at the South Point... and it was AWESOME. I had a free hotel room and enough meal vouchers to pay for the very good (and cheap) buffet and the casino itself was also very good. Like most off-strip properties, they target locals, so everything is more like "old" Vegas than the big hotels on the strip. The table limits are lower, the odds are better, and the whole experience is more friendly. The poker game was really really good, too, with lots of lower limit games and lots of action. The next time I go, I am either going to just stay at South Point or I'm going to Uber down there at least one night to play poker.

(ps - my favorite Vegas memory from all of my trips was the time I got in late on a Friday night and went to the Mirage and put down a large(ish) wager on Texas A&M +28.5 vs Oklahoma for early the next morning, then proceeded to drink and stay up all night. Then I woke up hungover and hungry and confused as hell the next morning when I saw the Aggies were losing something like 49-0 at halftime. I kept scratching my head wondering how this could be happening to me and if I was still asleep and dreaming. They eventually lost 77-0... I learned my lesson that day about how "big" numbers in college football should still be respected.)

Kinsey:

The game Big John is referencing was in 2003. The 77-0 loss was A&M's worst loss in school history. Jason White had five touchdown passes that day and a future member of the TNML played linebacker very well that day.

You might be able to guess who that was.

Will the Pac-8 return in college football?

— Jim T. in San Diego theorizes:

The abandonment of the top West Coast conference by USC is what led them to where they are now: Irrelevant.

I would wager (if Vegas still accepts such things) that the erason the Pac 8 is holding off on more invites is that some of the former Pac 12 schools may be coming back. I’ve heard from several well-placed Cal (Berkeley) alum that the fanbase is NOT happy with the ACC arrangement. Stanford alum are openly ticked off about the ACC. And while UCLA joined the Big10 for the increased revenue (they have like a $60M debt hanging over the athletics program), the travel costs for non-revenue sports (baseball, softball, track, etc.) are just killing them and cutting into any increase for football and basketball.

So we may see the California schools come back to the PAC 8.

But the biggest issue facing college sports is that only about 20 schools so much as break even. Ohio State was No. 1 the last time I checked, with a net profit of some $8 million. Out of an annual operating budget in the billions, that’s almost nothing. Most schools are losing tens of millions a year, and now with that idiot judge ordering athletes be paid, we’re already seeing schools eliminate sports so they have only the minimum required for their affiliation (NCAA Div I, Div. II, etc.). (Tennis and golf are usually the first to go.

In the meantime, non-sports-playing college students are seeing their fees to underwrite athletics go up. NBC reported two years ago that more than 80 percent of all schools now charge non-athletes an athletics fee of some sort, ranging from under $100 / semester to several thousand per year. Just to have the privilege of attending a school with sports.

With that idiotic court ruling, those fees are only going to go up – driving a college education further out of reach of more and more middle class families.

Which means while we’ll have better-paid wide receivers at the college level, we’ll have fewer future doctors and teachers and engineers.

I know the ESPNs of the world don’t want to report on it, but the reality is we’re near a breaking point with college athletics in this nation. Schools are going broke trying to keep up with the Joneses – and the truth is, sports are NOT part of a university’s core mission.

No other part of the world, except maybe parts of Canada, has its higher education system providing minor league feeder systems for professional sports leagues. In Europe, in Latin America, in India (home to some of the top universities in the world now), college sports are like they were here in the 1800s: Sports are run by clubs – if you want to row or wrestle, you join a club. No paid coaches, no special dorms, no tutors to help you bass remedial home ec.

And despite what that judge stated in her opinion, colleges are not "making" millions off the supposedly "unpaid" labor of athletes (tell my daughter with her student loans that a full-ride scholarship is "unpaid labor" – what a flippin’ insult) – as mentioned, two dozen – at most – schools break even on sports. Well over 90 percent (if you include NCAA and NAIA) are losing money on sports. Millions of dollars worth per year.

It sure seems like the judge only looked at the income side of the ledger, and never so much as glanced at the expenses.

We’re already seeing small schools close their doors completely as college enrollment drops (Holy Names in Oakland last year, after more than 100 years!, also University of St. Katherine and University of Antelope Valley, and those were just in California), and others are dropping sports programs completely. (Sinclair Community College among them – enrollment is doing great despite all the doom and gloom warnings.)

It will be interesting to see if Trump or Congress step into this. As we saw with Harvard, Columbia and even UCSD, the amount of money universities receive from Uncle Sugar every year in research grants, student aid and guaranteed loans runs into the hundreds of millions per school PER YEAR. Harvard alone was getting more from the feds than the entire SEC was getting for their entire TV package.

They cannot survive without that money (as we’ve seen as school after school has finally agreed to address anti-Semitism on campus after Trump started withholding federal funds) – so if Congress or Trump were serious about reforming college sports, they could turn off that spigot and not even Ohio State could resist.

Next few years should be interesting.

— Tom T. suggests:

I would add the following to that stark, but serviceable man-cave:

Refrigerator 2 LARGE TVs…..two 60" TVs stacked – one on top of the other… table plus wall mount. A perfectly flat, 8 foot, corduroy couch…. Like I had in 1991. You could do whatever on that coach… get drunk and watch football, catch a few zzz’s or possibly get frisky with the ladies. Throw off the rear cushions… plenty of room for two.

Screencaps readers who serve as ‘volunteers’ or work at sporting events to get close to the action

— Anonymous Masters Employee writes:

Glad to see Steve E volunteering at the Gran Prix of Portland. Another option are PGA events. I’ve been volunteering at the FedEx tournament for 10 years now and it’s a great way to get close to the action AND help support worthy causes like St. Jude’s children’s hospital. Here’s Ricky trying to chip in for Eagle Saturday.

FedEx, St Jude’s and the PGA honored the late FedEx founder Fred Smith with a flyover at TPC Southwind during play at 2:59. Boeing even painted his initials on the bottom of the FedEx cargo jet for the flyover. Nice tribute to one of the pioneers of American entrepreneurship.





I'm not normally blown away by the hardscaping of a Zillow Gone Wild house, but this one is special

A report on playing the true island green golf course in Idaho

— Chris B. checks in:

Been a while as I knew I was going to hit up some topics as the months progressed, so here it is even though I’m late to the party.

All Star Baseball

I ended up getting the nod to coach our All Stars team for 8U. We had no travel ball kids as most parents don’t want that schedule and the most important thing is they’re 8! Knew we would get roughed up in a few tournaments as we would face travel ball teams and we had some weaknesses.

The worst team we faced with the coaches being D-Bags was being up 12-1 and still having their kids lay down bunts. Whatever makes you feel good A-Holes. If you’re that good your kids should be able to hit our pitching without an issue. Of course in the state tournament there were not supposed to be travel ball teams, but we all know how that goes. We did hold our own against teams that were put together like ours and most importantly kids never gave up.

I hope they had fun, but I know I put a lot of stress on myself wanting to see them win more than we did.

Golf Trips

I have a group of friends where we’ve had a fantasy football league for over 25 years. We would golf locally and do the draft when we first started, but as people moved we’ve still tried to get together for a weekend away. One of the locations we’ve settled on is Coeur d’Alene, ID. This year we went big and decided to play the Resort Course. Got my money’s worth as I played terrible. Did get my mulligan on the island green after putting the first shot into the lake (played from 178). If you have the means and are up there I highly recommend. It wasn’t a lot of fun forking the money over especially for somebody the caliber of my golf game, but glad I did. Almost holed one out at another course. Pretty much the highlight of the weekend as I pulled that one out of nowhere from the other 100’s of strokes.

Airport Cocktail

As for 6:00 airport beer, that’s a big yes on a trip like this especially if you’ve got a few buddies with you on the flight out there. I’m on vacation and a break from everything. Cheers to that! In moderation of course. Unfortunately, was flying solo and flight was at 5:45 AM, so not even a chance to celebrate.

A couple pictures from the resort course and how close I came to golf immortality. Last one is the view from the house we stayed at. No wonder everybody is trying to move there. It’s beautiful. Don’t worry, while most of our group would fit up there the CA group made it back without buying any real estate. It’s gotten crazy expensive!

Kinsey:

What's the price to place the infamous Idaho golf course with a true island green?



— Chris B. added:

$290 and you have a caddy. We each pitched in $40 there, so figure around $330 depending on how much you want to tip.

#####################

That is it, another packed edition of Screencaps. The football chatter is starting to crank up which is nice to see. You can tell the CFB fans want to argue. I love to read the emotions.

But, it's Wednesday, and I have work to do and a BIG Fox presentation to make today. It should take me like two minutes, but it's a big one. Wish me luck.

Let's go get after it.

