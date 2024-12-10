Cornhole Chaos: Fight Breaks Out At Texas Tournament

The UFC might have to change its name to Ultimate Fight Cornhole after a Dallas cornhole tournament quickly went off the rails when a brawl broke out toward the end of the packed event.

CORNHOLE CHAOS

A live broadcast of the Texas Cornhole League (TCL) showed one member of the team hitting his shot with his beanbag throw. However, as his opponent, whose name is Kevin, gears up for his turn, he suddenly turns around and goes full on Roger Clemens and chucks the beanbag at some guy behind him.

Well, this is Texas and that sure as hell isn't going to fly down there as the guy that was laughing before he got hit with a bean bag, goes "WTF," before Kevin comes sprinting, jumps over a chair and then begins throwing punches.

Immediately, a ton of people joined in while the announcer on the broadcast seemingly passed it off as "Kevin losing his composure," and "his bad."

Meanwhile, the video feed shows Kevin's teammate, who appears to be a young kid - possibly his son, just staring at him and being emotionless. Based on how the announcers were not shocked about Kevin's behavior, and his teammate appeared to just be like "Oh great, here we go again. Dammit," perhaps Kevin has a bit of a temper?

It's either that, or the fact that no one is phased by cornhole fights in Texas these days considering it's not the first time one has happened!

CORNHOLE TEAMMATE'S REACTION IS GREAT DURING FIGHT

A few years back, a massive brawl happened during a cornhle charity fundraiser of all things! That event quickly spiraled out of control after ther was a disagreement over the score. Next thing you know, there's beer being thrown in the participant's faces, punches thrown and shirts being ripped. The ironic part? The fundraiser is supposed to help raise scholarship money for ‘Young Professionals' that 'demonstea outstanding leadership."

Note to self: Stay away from cornhole games in the South.