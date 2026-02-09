Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Wife Thinks Jessica Simpson Was Trying Steal Her Man When They First Started Dating

Don't expect Amy Earnhardt to ever be caught with anything that has Jessica Simpson's name on it. She isn't a fan. Not after she says the singer was eyeing her man almost 20 years ago.

Amy hasn’t forgotten about the time she, Dale Jr. and Jessica were all at a racetrack at the same time, around 2008 or 2009. She wanted to meet Jessica until she found out what she said about her man.

During a recent episode of Dale Jr.'s podcast Bless Your Hardt, his wife brought up the story. She wanted to meet Jessica at Daytona because she was a fan, they were the same age, and they were both from Texas.

That was before she found out about a dream the singer had about marrying her then-racecar driver boyfriend.

"It’s 2008, maybe 2009, and I am, I think, still living in Jacksonville, but I come up to Daytona to hang out with Dale. And I hear that Jessica Simpson is at the racetrack, and we’re the same age, we both came from Texas, so I’ve kind of always been a fan of hers," Amy said, reports Whiskey Riff.

"And I’m like, ‘Hey, Dale, do you think that you could get Jessica Simpson to come to the bus so I can meet her?’ And he was like, ‘I don’t think that would be a really good idea.’ And I’m like, ‘Why not?’"

Amy Earnhardt Never Forgot And Definitely Never Forgave

There was an interview someone showed her a clip of from earlier that day, where Jessica said she had a dream about Dale Jr. and her getting married in a treehouse.

Likely an innocent comment. Who knows if she even knew that the NASCAR driver had a girlfriend? It didn’t matter to Amy.

She saw Jessica Simpson's interview and responded, "Yeah, don’t bring that b**** over here. That’s a good idea…"

It's one thing to feel that way in the heat of the moment. It takes an impressive level of dedication to keep that grudge going for almost two decades. But that's just what Mrs. Earnhardt has done.

"I haven’t bought a Jessica Simpson shoe, or bag, you know how she’s got all those things? She was f***** trying to fish my man," Amy added.

"Yes she was! She knew exactly what she was doing. She heard that you wanted to build a treehouse, and she’s like, 'I Had a dream! We’re meant to be together.'"

Dale Jr. isn’t as convinced as his better half is, although it's hard to believe that he isn't impressed by her ability to hold a grudge.

He responded, "I bet she would dispute this."