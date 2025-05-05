Dairy Queen Customer Upset His Order Was Taking Too Long Gets His Ass Kicked For Hitting An Employee

A Dairy Queen customer in Ohio learned a tough lesson about filing complaints through the proper channels. He was evidently unhappy with the amount of time he was spending waiting for his order.

There was a shift change that took place that added to his wait time and, instead of patiently waiting for his order, he decided to angrily exchange words with employees before heading behind the counter.

If you’re not familiar with the unwritten rules of restaurant combat, and he apparently wasn’t at the time, going behind the counter is a huge mistake.

Add to that, the surveillance footage shows him hitting a female employee in the face with a left hook and the upset customer finds out in real time why you never go behind the counter.

It all went down last Wednesday at around 4:30pm in East Liverpool, Ohio.

"He went inside, had some words back-and-forth, and decided that wasn’t good enough," East Liverpool Police Chief John Lane said of the customer later as James Wicker of Wellsville, reports WTOV9.

"He went around the counter and assaulted the female that was in the back preparing the food."

Dairy Queen employees don't take kindly to heading behind the counter and throwing punches at them

The employee who was hit in the face was trying to deescalate the situation, according to her co-workers. That didn’t work, and the phone on the hip should have been a clue that it wasn’t going to work. So should this guy's order, which appears to have been something other than ice cream.

I don’t know how many times I've been in a Dairy Queen in my life. It's easily over 50 times, and I can’t think of a single time, not one, where I ordered anything but ice cream. I know they have other items on the menu, and if you order those you should expect to wait.

"In retaliation, he started screaming and, so, then, the lady was like, there’s no need to scream," employee/co-worker Ariona Nelson said. "She was the co-worker that got attacked. She was like, there’s no need to scream. You don’t have to get violent. We are trying to help you out. So, then, bickering was happening, and then eventually he came back there and assaulted her."

After hitting the female employee, a male employee jumped in, punched Wicker in the face, then rag dolled his ass around the kitchen area before he was pulled away from the action.

The female employee got a punch and a quick rear-naked choke in before the customer was removed from the area. The man left the scene, but was eventually caught thanks to the East Liverpool Police Department posting surveillance images on their Facebook page.

Rian Wehrhan, the employee on the receiving end of the punch, told WTOV9, "People are people and things are gonna happen. It’s just another day."

She added, "It’s a lot getting punched in the face, anyway. As you can see. Jaw is still really swollen. And it’s started to bruise a little bit. It'll be a big bruise."

Wicker is being charged with one count of assault.