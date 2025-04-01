Daily Mail Posts Photos of GOP Official's 3 Little Kids Because It Doesn't Like His Instagram Follows

While playing a game of gotcha with a GOP official's Instagram following list, the Daily Mail made the rather disgusting editorial decision on Tuesday to bring the man's three young kids into the story and publish a photo featuring all three of the kids.

GOP treasurer Joe Gruters, a Florida State Senator, is the target of the post, which aims to out the 47-year-old dad for following OnlyFans models and other women on Instagram account.

That's fine.

That style of blog post has been around for ages. Both sides of the political aisle play this game of outing each other for being alleged scumbags. This game is not new.

What's disturbing is that the Daily Mail decided to throw three innocent kids into the mix.

"Exclusive," the Daily Mail proclaims on its website. "Married lawmaker's absurd response after being caught following extraordinary number of porn stars," the headline continues with an unblurred photo of the three kids' faces as they pose for a family photo with their parents.

Next to the family photo are nine images of scantily clad women wearing bikinis and dresses.

Gruters is a horny GOP family-first hypocrite, the Daily Mail pushes with its narrative.

Maybe so.

I don't know the guy. I'd never heard of him until this story was sent to me.

Maybe he and his wife have an agreement. Maybe the Instagram models are constituents. Maybe the women talk politics on their accounts. Maybe the IGs are big MAGA donors, and they're friends of Gruters and his wife.

"A review of his private Instagram account exclusively shared with DailyMail.com found that as of last week, Gruters was following at least 60 OnlyFans model profiles showing women in skimpy clothing and swimsuits," Mail reporter Katelyn Caralle writes. OutKick reached out to Katelyn to ask if it was her decision to post photos of the kids' faces. We're waiting to hear back. We also reached out to Gruters to get his reaction to such a disgusting media tactic. Both have yet to respond.

The Mail even notes that Gruters follows a male grooming site.

OMG, the audacity of this guy!

And gambling advice Instagram accounts.

The horror!

Hate Joe Gruters all you want for his politics or for being a horny, balding, 47-year-old white guy (allegedly, by the Daily Mail) who may or may not be an asshole and a horrible human, but next time, leave the kids out of it. They didn't ask for any of this.

