Dad Turns The Much Younger Attention Seeking TikTok Nanny Into Stepmom

What happens when a divorced dad with a little bit of money and an eye for younger women hires a nanny for his three kids? Nature eventually takes over and the nanny soon finds her way into dad's bed.

That's how things played out for Krystle and her much older employer turned husband Ben. The now 52-year-old was looking for someone to watch his three kids while he worked.

He hired the now 32-year-old Krystle, and it was anything but love at first sight. He didn’t think she was very good at her job and she hated him. The classic plot of any Lifetime made-for-TV movie.

Once the divorced dad realized that everything he was chasing was already at home, the two started a relationship. She might have been a bad nanny, but she was his bad nanny.

And if you thought this attention-seeking nanny turned stepmom wasn't going to spin her age-gap love story into attention on TikTok, you've got another thing coming.

Of course that's what she did. And, of course, it hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows.

Krystle gets plenty of hate. She told Love Don't Judge, "We get a lot of judgment on social media. The typical stuff when you're in an age-gap relationship. She's a gold digger. He's so ugly."

The haters aren't all online either. One of Ben's kids, Sal, who had his stepmom as a nanny, isn't much of a fan of the relationship. In addition to agreeing with the gold digger label that has been placed on her, he noted her need for attention.

Sal said, "When I first found out that my dad and Krystle were dating, I was definitely surprised. Would it be my first choice? Probably not. The age gap brings a lot of attention - Krystle likes attention."

What is stepmom supposed to do? Keep the 20-year age gap to herself? That's absurd. The kid is just unhappy that his nanny is now spending some of his inheritance and enjoying herself.

That jealousy is going to make for some interesting family gatherings as dad gets older and stepmom gets bored. Can't we just be happy for dad here?