Dad Meant To Buy Tickets To Major Football Game, Accidentally Pulls Epic Move Instead

The internet has found the hero it needs, but maybe not the one it deserves.

One of the coolest parts about being a parent, I imagine, is being able to occasionally treat your kids to something nice.

That's what one dad attempted to do when he thought he bought 14 tickets to the Alabama/Wisconsin game back in September. I was there, and it was an epic time.

There was just one huge problem:

It wasn't the game he was buying tickets to.

Dad accidentally buys tickets to Alabama concert instead of football game

TikTok user @mosie_kate recently shared a video revealing that her dad didn't actually buy tickets to the Alabama/Wisconsin game like he thought during a trip to Las Vegas.

Do you all know where this is going? You should.

He bought tickets to an Alabama concert. Same name. Totally different situation.

"How hammered was my dad when he got us tickets to 'The Alabama game,'" she wrote on the video showing everyone at the concert.

Watch the hilarious situation unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The woman whose father had this epic and hilarious mix up spoke to Whiskey Riff about the situation, and it sounds like everyone took it in stride.

"We’re from Wisconsin & he thought he bought tickets to the Badger/Bama game in Madison. He bought 14 tickets when he was hammered in Vegas earlier this year, and it ended up being the wrong event, and a month later," she explained to the outlet.

Classic mistake! Have a few too many adult beverages in Las Vegas, think you're buying 14 tickets to one of the biggest college football games of the year and then find out you're all going to a concert.

I did a little Big J journalism and reached out to @mosie_kate to see if the situation went over well. She didn't seem to mind the mistake.

"It was a tough game, but the concert was fun so…either way it worked out," she told me Wednesday morning. How long did it take to realize the mistake? A lot longer than you might think.

"It was about a week because one of our friends asked where we were sitting," she further explained when talking about how long it took to figure out what had actually been purchased.

Imagine thinking you're going to Alabama/Wisconsin and then finding out you're actually going to a country music concert a month later featuring a band from a different generation? That had to be one hell of an emotional roller coaster.

The good news is Wisconsin travels to Tuscaloosa to play the Crimson Tide next season. He can get tickets for that and make up for the blunder! Let me know what you think of the situation at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.