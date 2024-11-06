Cyclist Claims To Have Been Hit With $1,800 Ambulance Bill... After Getting Hit By Ambulance

There are bad days, and then there are the kind of bad days a cyclist in Oregon who says he was hit by an ambulance and then slapped with a $1,800 bill after that same ambulance took him to the hospital.

That, uh… that seems like it should have been on the house.

According to The Oregonian, 71-year-old William Hoesch was out for a bike ride in the town of Ranier back in October 2022 when he was hit by an ambulance that was making a right turn.

Now, from the sound of it and from pictures of the scene, this wasn't a light bump either.

Hoesch reportedly suffered a broken nose in the incident, while his bike can be seen stuck under the front tire of the ambulance.

Hey, you never want to get hit by any kind of vehicle while riding your bike, I think an ambulance is one of your best bets. The only thing better might be that bikini competition bus from the end of Dumb and Dumber.

So, Hoesch hopped in the ambulance and got to the hospital. However, according to the lawsuit filed by Hoesch's attorney Travis Mayor, the ambulance provider sent his client a bill for $1,800, and that was on top of the thousands in hospital bills Hoesch was left with from his injuries.

They're seeking just under $1 million because of the ambulance bill and the $100,000 or so in medical bills Hoesch racked up.

Like I said, I feel like there should be some kind of rule that if you're injured by an ambulance, they can't charge you for the ride to the hospital. Seems like a conflict of interest to be able to cause an injury and then charge the person to take them to get it dealt with.