Crypto Investor Tortured Italian Businessman With Chainsaw For Weeks To Gain Password

Hey, remember the movie American Psycho? The one where Christian Bale plays Patrick Bateman, an investment banker with some very violent tendencies, especially if you have nicer business cards than he does?

Well, if that movie were to be remade for modern times, I think you could take some of what is coming out of a disturbing incident in New York City, rip it straight from the headlines, and it would fit.

According to The New York Post, a bloody and bruised 28-year-old man ran up to a police officer in Manhattan police officer and informed him that he had been kept in a nearby apartment against his will and tortured.

That apartment, located on Prince Street, was reportedly being rented by 37-year-old crypto investor John Woeltz for tens of thousands of dollars a month. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered Polaroid pictures of the alleged victim — who is an Italian businessman — tied up with electrical wires and tied to a chair with a gun pointed to his head.

According to The Post, the alleged victim had been "bound with an electric cord, Tased while his feet were put in water, pistol-whipped, forced to take cocaine and threatened to have his limbs cut off with an electric chainsaw" over a period of weeks.

This allegedly occurred over a cryptocurrency dispute, with the victim arriving in New York on May 6 to meet with Woeltz. Upon arriving at the apartment, he was reportedly tied up and his passport taken.

Woeltz has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree, unlawful imprisonment, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Beatrice Folchi, 24, was also arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree unlawful imprisonment, while two other people believed to be Woeltz's employees were waiting to be interviewed by police.

Just an insane story, and surely more info will be coming out.

And in about 18 months, it'll be the subject of a very good Netflix documentary.