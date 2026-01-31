Critics Slams 'Melania' Documentary While Fans Rally In Support

The release of the new documentary "Melania" proved what we knew all along: countless people who have a voice in the media world hate anything — or anyone — associated with Trump.

On Friday, the world got to see a documentary detailing First Lady Melania Trump’s experience in the 20 days leading up to the Presidential Inauguration. It gives viewers unprecedented access to one of the most important people in the White House.

Due to the polarizing nature of Melania’s husband, a film like that is going to generate a lot of discussion from critics and audience members alike. What each group of people said about the film is hilariously unsurprising.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film scored just six percent among critics. Here are some of the reviews this group wrote about it:

"…it’s impossible not to feel that the real purpose of this portrait is not insight, but rather distraction from the awfulness and corruption of her husband’s regime." - Karl Quinn, The Age

"I'd rather rewatch January 6th." - Adam Olinger, Adam Does Movies (YouTube)

"The fun’s not infectious and the guests are a nightmare, and two hours of Melania feels like pure, endless hell." - Xan Brooks, The Guardian

"This is not a film concerned at all with the America of today; it is propaganda that serves the formation of a future non-democracy." - Simon Foster, Substack

Are these people entitled to have those opinions? Absolutely. But only one critic gives it a review above 2/5 stars, thus again showing how militant the media is in its hatred of anything related to Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, more than 100 audience members gave it a 98 percent, saying it was a "fantastic flick," a "great glimpse into FLOTUS," and "exceptionally well-done." Of course, most of the people going to see it probably liked Melania in the first place, but again, the divide remains abundantly clear:

If you’re in the media, you hate Melania because she is married to Donald. If you’re an average American, you’ll likely support the President and his First Lady.