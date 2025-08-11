Cristiano Ronaldo Proposed To His Girlfriend & Noted Twerking Student With A Ring That Can Be Seen From Space

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally done it. He's finally earned enough money from soccer and endorsements to afford an engagement ring that is visible from space and proposed to his longtime model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

How the noted twerking student lifts her arm or makes it through doorways from now on is on her. Ronaldo has done his part.

He patiently waited during nine years of dating while the two of them had kids, for the right moment to propose. On Monday, Rodriguez posted a picture on Instagram of her absurdly large ring.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Her arm is seen resting, likely from being tired after having to walk around with the new addition on her finger. She wrote underneath it, "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives."

I'd love more than anything else for a report to come out that revealed that the reason that Ronaldo waited so long to propose to Rodriquez was related to those twerking classes she was taking.

He just couldn’t bring himself to pop the question until she perfected the art of the twerk. That's what you call romance right there. A dedication to making one another better.

He could have asked her to be his wife at any point, but he waited until she had become a better version of herself. That's beautiful.

She pushed him to be better on the soccer field, and he returned the favor by having her ask more of herself when it came to moving her hips.

You want to talk about the kind of lesson you can pass along to your kids and grandkids. That's it. Don't settle.

Get out there and find someone who makes you better, even in ways you never even considered. Even if it takes nearly a decade.

Long story short, congratulations to Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez and whomever they have to hire to help Georgina make her way around with that enormous ring on her finger.