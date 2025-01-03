Creepy Video From The White House Has Americans On High Alert

Feeling nostalgic now that we're in 2025? Sad that the last four years are just about over? Pining for the good old days of the Biden Administration?

Well, you're not alone! You don't exist, because you're sane, but if you did … you're not alone!

The White House, for literally no reason at all beyond being a bunch of idiots, decided to repost a video to their YouTube page that they originally uploaded way back in 2021.

It's titled ‘The time to move forward is now,' and it's as bad and silly as you'd expect. Seriously, this thing is a humdinger. The Libs look at it and lust for the good old days of mask-wearing and shutdowns, but us sane folks saw right through it yesterday and immediately called these lunatics out.

Here – see for yourself!

Not the worst conspiracy I've ever heard

Whoaaaaa Nellie! What a way to start 2025! Reposting a video from four years ago of every American – the dumb ones, at least – masked up? Bold choice. Insane choice, actually, given the fact that they're now trying to push the Bird Flu on us.

PS: I told the First Lady years ago that Bird Flu would be next on the list. Saw that one coming from a mile away. Raw milk for all!

Anyway, I assume the White House reposted this video yesterday because their watch is coming to an end (thank GOD), and they're beginning a three-week trip down memory lane. Again, I assume that's the case here.

Now, do the conspiracy theorists on Twitter, like the one above, have a point about them planting the seeds for the next pandemic? Maybe. After what I experienced in 2020, I won't ever put anything past those power-hungry lunatics again.

They need us to conform. They cannot lose power again. So, yes, of course this could be some 3-D chess-not-checkers move by some woke purple-haired Lib running the White House's YouTube account.

Regardless, it shows how awful the beginning of the Biden Administration was, and how pathetic it is now, four years later. Hard to imagine it could get worse than what you see in that video, but buddy, it DID. By a lot.

Happy 2025, though!