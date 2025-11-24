Credit Where Credit Is Due: There Was No Way Haley Cavinder Was Going Home With A Loss In Her Cowboys Bodysuit

Sunday was a big game for the Dallas Cowboys. They were at home hosting the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles and needed a win to help keep those playoff hopes alive.

It took a relentless effort from everyone in the organization to pull it off. They didn’t let the scoreboard determine their effort. Looking back, the game was never in doubt.

How could I say that when the Cowboys went down 21 early? Because long before kickoff, Haley Cavinder was busy writing checks she knew the team was going to cash.

She had her sister join her for some trash talk directed at Eagles fans. Team 87 was rolling deep and setting the tone for her fiancé, Jake Ferguson, and the rest of the team.

Week 12 was going to test the team and the Cavinders answered, setting the table for the Cowboys to do the same. Did you notice something in that "Let's go boys" video?

Haley Cavinder Set the Tone Prior to the Cowboys Comeback Win Over the Eagles

Yes, I'm talking about the 87 Cowboy-themed bodysuit Haley was wearing. What's the big deal about that particular outfit? You don’t wear that and take home a loss.

Did it erase a 21-point deficit all by itself? You'll never see me claim that. But it played a part, just as Dak Prescott's 354 yards passing and two touchdowns did (on my fantasy team's bench, by the way).

Dallas needed every yard of Javonte Williams' 87 on the ground. They needed everyone of George Pickens' 9 catches for 146 and everyone else who contributed on the field. But they also the confidence of a can't lose bodysuit.

Haley didn’t just fire off one piece of trash talk and call it a day either. This was a multi-post Sunday, and it took every last one to help the Cowboys fight their way back and hand the Eagles their third loss of the season.

There's still a long way to go, but the Dallas Cowboys are looking like a team that's starting to figure some things out. If you see another bodysuit come out, know that it's a big game and that this team isn’t going down without a fight.