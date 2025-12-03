Country Star Shares Gruesome Chicken Story From Military Training: WATCH

Craig Morgan had a wild experience while doing some military training in South Korea.

Morgan is mostly known for having a very successful country music career, but that's only just part of his story.

Prior to becoming a country music singer, the man was a soldier in the United States Army starting all the way back in 1985. He served in the elite 101st and 82nd Airborne units and deployed to Panama for the war to take down Manuel Noriega.

Morgan eventually re-enlisted in the Army Reserves following a break in service as he pursued his music career.

Craig Morgan shares crazy military training story.

Morgan appeared on the "Dumb Blonde Podcast" in an episode released Sunday, and shared a truly wild story about his time training with South Korean soldiers for their ranger school.

While during the POW phase of the intense program, Morgan and his Korean counterparts……found themselves eating an alive chicken.

"We’re running through, and we come across these chickens, and one of KATUSAs yanked the chicken up. He grabbed it, and we just kept running, and while we were running, he was plucking this chicken, and he would hand it over to each of us. We were trying to get this chicken. Finally one of ’em got its neck rung. But I promise you, before that chicken’s heart stopped beating, we were all taking chews out of it. Eating on it…And it was good," Morgan explained during the podcast appearance.

You can watch his comments in the video below starting around 14:45, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Well, I can safely say that I've never found myself on the run, plucking a chicken and taking bites out of it before it was dead. It sounds like the Korean version of SERE school is absolutely absurd.

At the same time, I'm not overly surprised Korean soldiers in ranger school didn't hesitate to eat a chicken that might still have had a beating heart.

South Korea's military is one of the best on the planet, and it's a close U.S. ally. Its soldiers are also known for having a reputation for being incredibly tough. I guess that's what happens when directly to the north is a bitter and brutal enemy.

Go research South Korean soldiers during the Vietnam War. Those dudes were straight killers in the field.

Props to Morgan for serving his country and props to South Korea for being one of our few allies in which its military isn't a complete joke. We're definitely going to need South Korea if things ever kick off in Asia against the Chinese. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.