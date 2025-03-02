Dangerous Animal Caught On Video With Insane Object, Footage Is Wild: WATCH

Ladies and gentlemen, we might have officially seen it all.

I've seen some very strange stuff over the years in nature, both in-person and on the internet. You simply never know what you're going to get with the animal thunderdome and OutKick Outdoors (bookmark this page and check it every single day for the best content on the web).

However, I'm not sure if we've ever seen anything like a video going viral on X.

Coyote caught on video with a beer can.

Drury Outdoors tweeted a video of a coyote *CRUISING* in the wild, but that's not what has captivated people's interest.

It's what the coyote had in its mouth that is pretty interesting.

The wild animal had somehow found a can of beer, and didn't seem interested in dropping it. Same, folks. Same energy on my end.

Give the video a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is without question one of the coolest videos I've seen in a long time. Where the hell did a coyote find a beer can? Did he drink any of it? Was it a Busch Light? Was it a Miller Light? Perhaps a local craft brew?

I have so many questions, and it's clear that the coyote loved the can. He sat down with it at one point like he was relaxing after a long day at work.

Incredible footage.

Having said that, you should absolutely kill coyotes if you get the chance. They're terrible varmints that prey on dogs, livestock and whatever they can get their greasy teeth on.

They're incredibly dangerous animals under the right conditions. That's why it's an automatic green light if you get your scope on one.

Squeeze the trigger and give it a dirt nap without hesitation……unless it's enjoying an ice cold beer, of course.

What did you think of the awesome footage and how would you handle a coyote? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.