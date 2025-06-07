The Cowgirls of Instagram Battle It Out For Cowgirl Of The Year Honors, Oregon State Crushes Beers & MEAT!

I know it's not news for a white guy to win the 100 state championship in Ohio, but it's HUGE news when a white guy from MY high school is not only the odds-on favorite to win the 100, but he's considered one of the top sprinters in the United States

There's a story that is completely flying under the radar in my hometown of Brookville, Ohio (pop. 6,000) along I-70, exit 21, near the Indiana line. At today's Ohio state track championships, Coy Hyre is highly likely do the unthinkable for a town known for slow white boys.

That's not some sort of slight against white boys/white guys/myself/my friends. Just the opposite. It's a testament to what I'm witnessing out of this Hyre kid. Brookville is not fleet-footed. Yes, there's a random football player who can run, but Hyre is a once-in-a-century athlete. Maybe once in multiple centuries athlete.

We're talking about a white guy coming out of a town with one or two stop lights who finished 4th in the 60-meter dash at the Nike Indoor Nationals in March behind three of the fastest humans in the world.

Oh, and one more thing, Hyre recently signed with Kentucky.

The University of Kentucky.

Based on my memory and my research, this will be the first athlete in school history to sign with an SEC school. There are just three other athletes I know of who ever went on the play top-level D1 college sports from the school. Ever.

Build the statue, Brookville.

There's not another Hyre walking through the gates to the track ever again in our lifetime.

Texas wins the softball national championship & I'm confused by this email

— Drew in Katy, TX writes:

Now I must reveal my true burnt orange and white colors.

It’s been about an hour, and I’m waiting by the computer for you to post about the Longhorns winning the Women’s College World Series.

Thank goodness that my wife is not a big sports fan, because she graduated from Texas Tech.

Kinsey:

I'm supposed to post about softball on a Friday night in June?

Drew, were you drinking last night?

The Art of Summer Driving

— Greg in Nebraska wrote in VERY early this morning:

I drove back to Nebraska from Wisconsin on Monday and spent some time behind one of your fellow Buckeyes. A newer white Kia SUV with the lic plate, TRVL - - -, feel free to edit the license plate out, who had its front passenger bumper about 5 feet from the rear driver side corner of a semi on I-80 through Iowa. Speed limit is 70 across Iowa, and he was burning it up at 75.

I just stayed behind this guy thinking he has to figure it out and get out of the way. But he didn’t. It was so long that my daughter who is learning to drive asked if that guy should be diving that way. I asked her what she thought. She said he either needs to speed up and pass or slow down and pull over. She is a smart kid. So this goes on for close to 15 minutes then he finally got up the speed and got out of the way.

I know that the difference in distance between the 80 I wanted to go and the 75 he made me go was only a little over a mile and miles and only added a little more than a minute to the trip. It’s the principle of it though. If you are in the left lane pass what you can then move over. Others might want to go a little faster.

Hope everyone travels safe this summer.

Mowing in 94-degree temps on a Friday because of a rain delay

— Paul checked in on a Friday night:

Hey Joe (Big Dog), had longtime friend come in town yesterday and had to push my mow until today…I did take time after to reflect on what this day means to all Americans…WWII ended 22yrs before I born and to see footage it seems much longer than that…changing up here…my wife, who I’ve known for 44yrs, (best friends younger sister) I was 13 she was 9 when we met) is visiting her brother in Houston and man she was livid! I tried to cool her down…but had to get locked in for the mow at hand…94 degrees 67% humidity thankfully I had an ice chest full of Lone Star…her brother is notorious for late night cooking when everyone is starved by 7 is the reason for the wisecrack about cold cuts, which she took just in case.

Lastly I only have 1 TV in family room (will have to step up before football season) and I tape paper towel on bottom so I don’t see scores. Especially football season when I record a bunch of games and watch them going back and forth getting to fast forward commercials…one time my wife walked by and I said I wonder how many people in America do this…Like Alice Kramden (way back Honeymooner’s) she dryly replied "3"…I asked my sons college aged kids if there was an app of some kind…they were all baffled but loved the idea…oh well thanks for listening and appreciate all you do! Take care, Paul

Screencaps readers on taking the pledge to never move

— Chris A. writes on how I said I'll never leave this house:

I'm right there with you on my current house being the last one I'll live in. When we bought it in 1995, we sweated over the price and the loan and how we were going to pay for all of it, and it ended up working out. I joke that I'll be in one of the boxes when we move out of it.

But the stairs are a thing. My in-laws moved out of their beautiful house to live in an adult community full of one-level houses because they worried about the stairs in their old place. Their new house is nice, and they have done a lot to make it feel like their old house, but I still miss the old place.

I'm in my mid-60s, and I work out so that I can do the basics in life for as long as I can, and that includes taking the stairs. My fear is that as soon as I quit going up and down stairs, I will lose my ability to do so. But I can see where people with bad backs and knees and hips would want to live somewhere that minimizes their chances of injury.

Bottom line is it sucks getting old but it's still better than the alternative.

Kinsey:

Of course I'd leave this house if the stairs became too much. I'm basing my current stance on current life conditions and our 2.25% interest rate on a house with 3,000 sq. ft. of livable space and first-floor laundry.

Would it be nice to have some more property to let Mrs. Screencaps go crazy planting? Yes, but our kids have great friends roaming the neighborhood. They'd kill us if we left this neighborhood.

We'll reevaluate life down the road, when necessary.

Out of work, but not down on life

— Dawgs fan Sam checks in:

Still out of work, but may have something in July. Fingers crossed!



Anywho, the overnight stupid tweet addressed to you and Clay about taking on women's beach volleyball in order to get Clay's new bounty for girl trophies... Yep that was me. Might be some adult drinks involved. #dontcare





Meanwhile, I did run across a pork shoulder for $15 at Walmart. So, I immediately smoked it.

##########################

That is it this morning. We have a nice day planned that includes a little summer driving. The sun is finally out, it it supposed to feel a little bit like summer and our white boy Hyre should bring home a state championship later today.

Let's have an incredible weekend. Send photos. Keep your head on a swivel.

