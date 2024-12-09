Cowgirl Sophie Cunningham Went Viral Dunking All Over Kansas With Modeling Pic During Upset Loss

Sophie Cunningham had herself a weekend this past weekend. The rising WNBA star and Phoenix Mercury guard was in Vegas for an event called Cowboy Christmas.

You can’t arrive at an event like this, hosted by the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, in just anything. You have to be prepared to call on your most country version of yourself or risk being tossed out of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Sophie is known for creating some buzz with her outfit selection and answered the cowgirl's call without hesitation. She was going to be rubbing shoulders with some of the best bull riders in the world.

That meant anything short of a hat and boots wasn’t going to cut it. Shortcuts and half measures weren’t going to be good enough.

This is the kind of event that you have to go all in on and that's what she did. It was a head-turning performance that was only the beginning of things to come for her on the weekend.

Social media enjoyed Sophie Cunningham's performance during Missouri's win over Kansas

Sophie followed that up by dropping a modeling pic during the Missouri men's basketball team's 76-67 home win over No. 10 ranked Kansas on Sunday. She wrote, "now that I have your attention….. MIZ-FkU **plays Mr. Brightside all day**."

Now for those who don't know, Missouri has adopted the song Mr. Brightside by The Killers as their official song to hate Kansas. The former second-round pick out of Missouri dunked all over the Tigers rival after the win.

She tweeted, "WE ARE BACK BABY! SO BACK! MIZ."

The court was stormed. Mizzou's version of Mr. Brightside, dedicated to their hatred of Kansas, was performed, and Sophie Cunningham's strong weekend putting up big numbers on social media was complete.