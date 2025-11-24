The Cowboys Might've Beat The Eagles, But They Lost One Fight Off The Field

Wait until you see the blood that went flying outside Jerry's World

What happens when the Dallas Cowboys unleash the biggest comeback in franchise history and it happens when the Eagles are in town?

FIGHTS!

Emotions boiled over Sunday at Jerry's World where Eagles fans thought they were about to roll to a blowout win against their hated rival only to witness Dak and the ‘Boys come all the way back from a 21-0 deficit to win and keep the team’s playoff hopes alive.

Look at what went down in the stands. We're talking Hell in a Cell. We're talking Loser Leaves Town Death Match. We're talking Eagles vs. Cowboys fans like we've seen since digital video became a thing on the Internet.

Let's get it on!

The biggest news out of this Texas-sized fight has to be Eagles fan cold-cocking the female he appears to be with a punch that appears to be intended for the Cowboys fan.

I hit the slo-mo to confirm what my eyes were seeing in real-time. CONFIRMED shot to the woman's face. But, she seems down for a prison-yard fight. Watch her go toe-to-toe with Cowboys fans who want a piece.

Yes, there were more Eagles-Cowboys fan fights like this one outside the stadium in the fan zone

In this one, blood went flying as Cowboys fan, who had a rather interesting fighting stance and theory on throwing hands, gets his face battered by Big Hat Eagles fan and his boys.

Watch closely as the Eagles woman grabs the Cowboys woman by the back of the head AND THIS ONE IS ON TOO!