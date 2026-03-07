Courtney Cox From 'Friends' Plays Drums To Blur's "Song 2" & She's Pretty Good, Miami Turns Villain & MEAT

Instead of screaming about climate change in her free time, Courtney Cox sits down and bangs on drums.

The birds are chirping, it's warm, the back door is open, the dogs have wet paws, the furnace will be turned off later this morning & spring is in the air

I'm not going to lie, we got ROCKED by thunderstorms rolling through last night that had me thinking there might be limb damage this morning, but we were fortunate. The massive patio tree didn't go through our house, so we live to see another day out of that hog.

What's on the agenda this weekend?

It's time to help my in-laws prepare for one of the biggest days of their lives. After 30 years in the house where Mrs. Screencaps spent most of her childhood, they're moving closer to us. It's the perfect retiree house. Brand new. 3-car garage for my father-in-law to tinker in. All bedrooms on the first floor. Massive great room. It's in our town. It's not in Toledo. No more stairs. Great neighborhood filled with brand-new homes.There are massive victories for my in-laws all over the board with this move. But, it's going to take some effort to clear out the old house. That's where I'll be all day.

Spring Training continues. Sunday morning, it's back to the dome for cage work for the Kinsey boys. I have to say, I can't believe my shoulder held up like it did after last week's session. I planned on being miserable only to not even need Tylenol to deal with the pain.

Last night, Screencaps Jr. and I finished watching the series, "Alone" on Netflix where they drop off people in the Arctic Circle of Alaska and see who's the last person standing. I know the show finished up a year ago, but there might be some of you still watching, so I won't spoil the ending. I'll just say this — There's one guy who I'm pretty sure could've stayed out there 250 days. It truly was impressive to watch him guy go about his business.

— TNML recruitment is in the air. Adam in Nebraska reports:

I had a great chat with a 4-star recruit today at work. I mean he was super passionately describing, plugs, zoysia grass, and quite a few other southern strategies for having an epic start to his Texas lawn.

I went in to seal the deal with this recruit. Asking him if he stripes his lawn. Anyway I hope Simon looks up the league after I briefed him on the TNML. Like all 4-star prospects, the situation is fluid. This guy was young, an inspiration to mid 40s dads like me.

Spring Break stories from guys who lived through some wild times

— Steve in Centerville, OH provides photographic evidence of his Spring Break shenanigans:

Went on three spring breaks, freshman year to Daytona Beach, the year (1986) it exploded but the year PRIOR to MTV tagging along with the same trip from my school.

Senior year flew to Nassau, Bahamas. Among the highlights:

- Group shower with 4 women from an SEC school who we met in the airport

- Cab driver who played college hoops with Fly Williams at Austin Peay and told us the students used to chant "Our Fly is open, let’s go Peay!"

- Celebrating one of my buddy's birthdays a little too much as it was on our last day, going to bed at 4am only to rise 2 hours later to catch the shuttle to the airport. Severely hung over, sitting in the sweltering heat for an hour to get thru security, shaking and sweating, we got called to a room with the customs police who thought we were smuggling drugs (we only drank beer). After several minutes of them checking our bags, we showed them the driver's license of the birthday boy and they let us continue home.

See attached photo of one of my buddies standing on a mostly passed out dude.

— Jeff in Mansfield, TX has a memory:

First time emailer and love Outkick!

Spring Break 1985. Skipped school Friday before spring break to drive to South Padre Island, TX in my '77 Camaro with three other buddies, stopping in Austin along the way to get my college tour voucher stamped at UT so I could get an excused absence even though I never took the tour. We listened to a George Strait tape on repeat the whole way. When we got to the hotel, our first experience when we were checked in and heading to our room was when the elevator door opened, there was a hammered chick in a bikini puking her guts up. This was going to be wild!

We had eight 17-18 year old guys staying in a suite at the Hilton. What could possibly go wrong?

Every day was almost the same. Start drinking in the morning, hit the beach, then alternate between the beach and the pool where we'd play water volleyball and build massive beer can pyramids on the side of the pool, use cheesy pickup lines on girls, some of which worked, then hit the bars that we could get into at night. Since we had a suite, our place was sort of party central and mornings were always interesting to see what randoms had stayed the night.

Our next to last morning, my buddy Tim, who I'm still friends with and in contact to this day, got the bright idea to fill up a trash with water and dump it on someone from our balcony ten stories up. He hit a woman in a dress with perfect precision. Well, it wasn't a half hour or so until security was knocking on our door who told us we were being thrown out. Apparently, the woman Tim doused was an employee of the hotel. Ouch! I wish I had it, but we did end up getting our pictures with the security guards with their batons out. They actually thought the whole deal was pretty funny. In the end, we got an extra day in the beginning, but lost one at the end.

Upside is there were no fights, arrests or injuries. We had a blast, and the hickeys I got on my neck from some skinny blonde the second night had faded by the end of the week so my girlfriend didn't notice them when we got home.

— Bob H. in Cincy remembers 50 years ago:

I saw your post today asking for spring break stories. I have a couple which are fun. First, in 1976, I traveled to Daytona with 3 of my friends. The best part is one of my buddies was a farmer who’s family had a camper on the back of their pickup. We traveled all the way down and back in the trailer (only 1 flat tire on the way) and found a campsite near the beach. We could drive to the beach and the bars daily which was great. We all had fake IDs and on the nights that a bouncer figured it out, you had to sleep in the truck while the others had their fun. My favorite memory was cooking breakfast in the mornings and claiming chef’s share of the eggs and bacon.

But my favorite trip was the year before when another farmer buddy of mine, who had a brand-new Z/28, and I drove west to where we could buy Coors beer. That was back when Ohio and other states close by didn’t sell it. I think we were able to buy some in Iowa before we headed back. We saw some great dirt car races along the way. The worst part was when we got home, a good chunk of the beer had exploded in the trunk due to the stupid push-button pop tops. ☹ It was still a great memory.

I grew up in the 419 so most of my buddies were farmers. And I can’t believe my parents let us take those types of trips…

— Chuck H. remembers:

Panama City Beach 1984. The 3 of us guys rent a 1 bedroom condo that also has a pull out sofa bed. We are on the 8th floor directly above the pool. I’m 23, Brett is 21, and we have older buddy Mike that is 31. Me and Brett decently good looking college guys. Our friend Mike is nice guy but not exactly a looker.



We get to the room and Mike says, "OK, boys the first one to hook up gets the bedroom and the second one gets the pull-out sofa and the guy with no luck is on his own." This is peak Lavela and Spinnaker Club PCB. The first night me and Brett latch on to 2 pretty ladies and bring them back to the condo. I get the bed and Brett takes the sofa. We wake up with the ladies and wonder where Mike is. Look off the deck, and he has slept all night at the pool on a lounger.



The second night, we bring the same 2 ladies back to the condo and I give Brett the bedroom and I take the couch. Sure thing next morning, there is Mike down at the pool again, asleep on the lounger.



He comes up to the room about 10 am and says boys forget what I said earlier. I’m sleeping in the damn condo tonight.

— Steve B. in Grand Junction has a story to tell:

Spring break 1989: Three buddies and I drove 24 hours non-stop from Boulder to South Padre Island, because we couldn't afford airfare and I guess even splitting a $25 hotel room halfway along the way was too expensive.

We met up with another friend there, who brought his girlfriend. Of course, bringing your girlfriend to spring break is like bringing an elk to hunting camp.

One day we hopped over the border to Matamoros, where we found a dive bar that served 3 Coronas for a dollar. (Not a misprint. This was awhile ago and before Corona became a thing.)

Bartender: "How many do you want?"

Me: "All of them."

Wish I could share pictures, but evidence was destroyed sometime during my engagement. No pictures, but I still have a scar from when I rolled the 4-wheeler I rented for beach cruising and my leg got stuck under the hot muffler.

Good times, and I hope my kids are smarter.

Readers are still chiming in on the destruction of Wendy's which I attribute to the methheads they've hired instead of the little old grannies who used to make the place special

— Michael in Smithfield, VA tells me:

Just wanted to chime in about the decline and fall of Wendy's. I remember when I was a kid, and the first Wendy's came to a town near where I grew up. Well, an hour away. Anyway, my mom and I loved it. The burgers were amazing and the Frosties were the reason to go. A few years later they started offering taco salads; their chili was soo good and unique. When they started the superbar, I had found my go-to. Sure it was more expensive than McD's, etc.; but it was worth it.

Now, here in SE VA, Wendy's are a joke. They are Always out of whatever I want to order, especially salads and chili. They say they only prepare 20 salads a day, and when they're gone, they're gone. Their burgers are no where near as good. And I never get an order that's filled correctly. Even McD's has much better people working there. And I can't get leave Wendy's for under $45 for my family.

In our small town, we have Wendy's, Taco Bell, McD's, Hardees, BK and 3 franchise pizza places, including a Pizza Hut. The PH recently brought back their buffet, so I'm hoping to try it again soon. But Wendy's is on the way out. So sad.

Stuff You Refuse To Buy Becaues The Prices Are So Out Of Control

— Ryan in Oklahoma is right there with a bunch of us:

It breaks my heart but I refuse to buy football or concert tickets. They’re already insane, but add those online fees + parking, etc. I can watch at home relatively cheaply.



But conversely, the question for Screencaps to consider: What is something you will spend a premium on? Mine is guns & coolers.



Appreciate your daily entertainment.

Kinsey:

I hear you and I feel you on tickets. It's painful, especially here where the Detroit Lions have been hot for the last three seasons. Sniffing tickets under $300 per ticket has been pretty difficult.

What I'll spend premium on:

Golf experiences

I'm starting to collect Stihl battery-powered tools. Upgrading the garage tools has been a priority. I now have Stihl hedge trimmers and a string trimmer along with a Stihl shop-vac. The pole pruner is on my list.

Great food under $20 in Italy

— Eric P. says:

Pizza and an Aperol Spritz in Verona Italy after a hike to the top of the town.. Amazing, and all for under 20 bucks.. The best under the radar city i’ve ever been to.

Texas MEAT!

— Charlie in Oak Island shows off:

Was in Texas for work this week.



Not sponsored, Blacks Bbq- fatty brisket (you have the option of brisket or fatty brisket, but who in their right mind would not choose fatty brisket!) , burnt ends, jalapeño cheddar sausage!



I've eaten barbecue all over the country, smoke it myself often, live in North Carolina, this was likely the best I've ever had!

Get caught up on the Ts and their travel through Bologna, Italy

https://traftonsolympicadventure.wordpress.com/2026/03/05/3-3-2026-3-4-2026-bologna-italy/

I was going through the T Files this morning and came across this photo from a Bologna deli where the sandwiches were $7.55 USD for the focaccia. Look at that sandwich. It's beautiful.

Do you know how much a disgusting Subway turkey footling costs in Ohio? $10.

##################

That is it for this Saturday morning. It's time to get ready for the Great Cleanout of 2026 at the in-laws' house. They take possession of the new house this week. It's time to get busy.

As for the rest of you, enjoy the warm weather. Stay safe out there. I know many of you are heading out to the golf courses this weekend all across the Midwest. Good luck.

Have a great weekend.

