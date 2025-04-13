Couple On Vacation Set Up Camera Then Proceed To Have Sex On Sidewalk In Broad Daylight

If you're on vacation in another country, it's in your best interest to check the local laws on a number of activities before going out and doing them.

One such activity, if it's on your itinerary, is whether you can set up a camera in the middle of a sidewalk and then have sex in broad daylight.

Believe it or not, this isn’t an activity that is permitted in every country. A Chinese couple visiting Thailand learned that, at least in South Pattaya, you can't do that.

Oh Zhihang, who is 67 years old, and his 35-year-old partner Lin Tingting set up a tripod, hit record, took off their clothes and proceeded to get it on in broad daylight in front of everyone who happened to walk by, reports the NY Post.

A security guard in the area near what is described as "the entrance to the famous Walking Street" notified police of the scene. The guard took a picture of the two before they left, which they did before the police arrived.

Officers caught up with the couple at their hotel. The police proceeded to take them to Pattaya City police station for questioning about their sidewalk sex.

Couple faces fines and possible jail time for their sidewalk activities

Zhihang's defense wasn't a good one. He claimed he didn't know that it was illegal in Thailand to have sex in public. This is part of what he does while traveling.

"I’m a photographer who likes to travel around the world to take nude photos in various locations. I have visited many countries where I have done the same thing," he told the police.

"I apologize to the Thai people and the officials for damaging the image of Pattaya."

Authorities say that the couple will be fined for the lewd behavior and could face up to 10 years in jail if they happened to have published any of the explicit content.

"The maximum fine is 5,000 Baht [$149.24 USD] each for public indecency. They are also being interrogated in connection with the Computer Crime Act. This fine can be 100,000 Baht [$2984.72 USD]."

If you can’t have sex on the sidewalk in broad daylight, camera rolling or not, do you even want to go on vacation there?