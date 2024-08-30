Couple Turns Trip To Florida Keys For A Job Interview Into A Drunken Bar Fight That Lands Them In Jail

You don't have to be from Florida to end up behind bars for doing Florida things. A couple visiting the Florida Keys from out of state turned a job interview into an early morning bar fight that ended with both of them being arrested.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Kimberly Marie Robins, 47, and Charles Fronefield Lambert, 41, from Elizabeth City, North Carolina, were in town on Monday morning for a meeting with a potential employer.

Local 10 reports, that prior to the job interview the couple drove to the Coconuts Bar & Liquor Store, where Robins decided to do some pre-gaming before meeting about the job. She "went into the bar, purchased a bottle of Crown Royal and drank approximately half of the bottle in about (five) minutes."

This led to an argument between the couple over Robins' drinking. It's unclear if it was the amount of alcohol consumed or the fact that she didn't share any. That's neither here nor there because what happened next landed them both behind bars.

Deputies say that during the argument Lambert hit Robins. The bar fight, just after 7:30 am, escalated to the point that Robins decided to get into the couple's pickup truck to make her escape. She ended up instead driving "the truck into the side of the building, causing damage."

Showing up for a job interview and ending up behind bars could happen to anyone

The responding officer noted that when he arrived on the scene that "The truck’s front airbags were deployed, the keys (were) still in the ignition, with the transmission still in drive."

Robins was still behind the wheel. She got out, had a strong odor of alcohol, and had a hard time standing up straight and speaking without slurring her speech. In other words, her job interview preparation had kicked in.

After she was medically cleared, she failed the sobriety tests, and was taken to a Key West jail. But her fun wasn’t over just yet. She decided to spit in the face of a deputy at the jail before falling on the floor and grabbing the deputy's leg.

It's safe to assume that neither of them picked up any employment on Monday morning. What they did leave with were several charges.

Robins grabbed felony charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence, along with two misdemeanor DUI charges. Her partner, an underachiever by her standards, was hit with a misdemeanor battery charge.

Not a bad first impression on the good folks down in Key West. These two, should they ever find employment, will fit in just fine.