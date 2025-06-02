Couple Chokeslam A Guy Through A Table In The Middle Of Their Wedding

Nobody wants their wedding to be remembered as the boring ceremony they almost always are. That's why open bars were invented. You wipe that memory at the reception before it has a chance to set in.

That way, everyone remembers the fun after the wedding, not the boredom of sitting through the ceremony.

Or you can do what this couple did.

They hired a guy to interrupt the ceremony by yelling insults at them with claims that marriage is stupid and a sham.

They then had him take his shirt off while he continued yelling at the officiant. As he did, they grabbed a folding chair to sneak attack him from behind.

I personally would have preferred more "Jerry Springer" out of the guy. You know, some cheating allegations or threats to run off with the bride or something.

Turning their wedding into a wrestling match added some excitement and had them working as a team

But you can't argue with the results here. The goal of livening up the wedding ceremony, for better or worse, was absolutely achieved.

After the chair to the back and the classic stumbling around as if it had somehow injured the guy, they teamed up to chokeslam him through a table.

That's one way to add some excitement to your wedding and wake folks up. If the chokeslam wasn’t part of the act, the whole thing would have been completely ruined by the bridesmaids.

Whoever suggested they do a "this is awesome" chant in the middle of the performance almost ruined it entirely.

Hopefully there was an open bar at the reception to help those in attendance forget the bridesmaids' cringe-worthy chant. It wasn’t needed, it added nothing, and it was a chokeslam away from ruining the stunt and possibly the entire wedding.