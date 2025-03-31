Couple Busted Getting It On In A Florida Cemetery On Top Of A Grave

People flock to Florida this time of year to welcome spring and take in the best of what the state has to offer. Except for the losers from Canada who are evidently boycotting their vacation to the Sunshine State this year.

As for the residents of the state, some of them forget about all that Florida has to offer. They get caught up in everyday life and the next thing they know they're getting busted for having sex on a grave at the local cemetery.

It doesn’t happen all that often, but it does happen. A couple was caught doing just that in the middle of the afternoon last week after a trooper with a K-9 decided to stop and give his partner a much-needed break.

Shortly after stopping around 4pm on Thursday near the Wild Cow Prairie Cemetery - which the Village News reports is on the National Register of Historic Places - the trooper noticed a white car parked in front of the cemetery with its windows down.

With nobody nearby, other troopers who were there decided to take a look around. They "observed a white male and female at the rear of the cemetery engaged in sexual activity on top of unknown grave #43."

As the troopers approached the couple, they made their way back to the unoccupied car to "obtain clothing." Nothing like getting it on in a cemetery without any clothes on in broad daylight.

Florida couple caught having sex on a grave by police

When the troopers searched the vehicle, they found a purse belonging to the woman identified as 46-year-old Stephanie Wegman. It shockingly contained two pill bottles. According to the police, one of them had Alprazolam and the other Oxycodone.

In yet another shocking twist to this horned-up couple getting it on in a cemetery, she didn't have a prescription for the pills. What she did have is a prior criminal history. She was arrested on drug charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

The unidentified Romeo in this story had some sort of leg injury. It's not clear from the Village News whether the injury occurred prior, during, or after the sex on the grave. He was taken to the hospital, but the police were going to seek a warrant for his arrest too.

You can’t use an injury to avoid the consequences of getting caught in broad daylight having sex in a cemetery with a purse that has drugs in it that you don’t have a prescription for.

That's not how any of this works. Best of luck to this couple as they look for more private settings to conduct their intimate business going forward.