Couple Caught Having Loud Sex On Top Of Miami Beach Elephant Sculpture

Some people stumble upon a herd of life-sized elephant sculptures on a beach and snap a few pictures. Others see an opportunity to climb on top of one of them to have loud sex.

Page Six reports that a horny couple was caught by a security guard last week doing just that. There's a chance they would have gotten away with it had they not been so loud.

The outdoor installation of the Great Elephant Migration, which is part of Art Basel - set to begin December 6 - is on South Beach where the couple was caught getting down on Monday night.

According to sources, "a security guard heard strange noises and went over with his flashlight to investigate. Apparently, he saw a couple on top of one of the big elephants! We do not know how they got up there."

The security guard likely didn’t want to deal with the paperwork and hassle involved with calling the police and let the couple go with a warning. The source added, "He simply asked them to leave, no arrests were made."

The couple having loud sex on top of the Miami Beach elephant sculptures aren't the only ones interested in the works of art

They weren’t hurting anyone after all and the elephant sculptures were created to "promote coexistence."

Is there a better way to coexist than to let the loud sex-having couple go without calling the cops on them? Probably, but let's not get tripped up by the fine print here.

The couple weren’t the only ones trying to make the most of their alone time with the sculptures. An unidentified rapper also tried to film an early morning music video there.

Thanks to the loud sex couple and the rapper's attempt to make a music video, the exhibit now has extra security keeping people from unauthorized use of the sculptures.

These pieces of art have proven one thing: you can't plop life-size elephant sculptures on a beach and expect people not to try and have sex on them.