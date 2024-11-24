Brothel Offered F1 Fans In Town For The Las Vegas Grand Prix Sex Vacations

Formula 1 race fans who flocked to Las Vegas this weekend for the return of the Grand Prix were met with opportunities for a full Sin City experience. No, I'm not talking about watching Brad Pitt pretend to faint for an upcoming movie.

Although, I'm sure some who witnessed that were entertained by its absurdity. I'm talking about the chance for a "sex vacation." You know, burning rubber on and off the track.

One of the local brothels offered that up this weekend for F1 fans. Sheri's Ranch in nearby Pahrump saw an increase in business during last year's Las Vegas Grand Prix and decided to put together a special package for fans this year.

Dena, the brothel's madam, put together a package that included two nights at the brothel's hotel, transportation, steak and lobster dinner, an open bar, a bottle of champagne and even a trophy from the Sheri's Ranch gift shop. All that went for $5,200.

A local brothel put together a special Las Vegas Grand Prix package for excitement on and off the track

I don’t know what other sex vacations go for, but if you're in Las Vegas for the race already, why not take in some of the local attractions? Sheri's Ranch certainly made it easy to do that this year.

"With these packages, we offer racing fans the opportunity to escape from the hustle and bustle of Vegas after the race and enjoy Nevada-style pleasure at a luxury erotic resort," Dena told TMZ Sports.

"Our package is a one-of-a-kind F1 Grand Prix sex vacation experience for those chasing excitement on and off the track!"

Dena told TMZ that her ladies entertained many F1 fans during last year's event and were "thrilled to oil up again" and run it back this year. This is high-level marketing right here.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix has been fully embraced by the locals. F1 fans are going to start saving up for those sex vacations in 2025 when the event returns.