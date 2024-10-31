Couple Busted Trying To 'Reconcile' Their Relationship On The Lawn Of A Georgia McDonald's

A couple taking a road trip in an attempt to reconcile their relationship made a stop at McDonald's last week and something about the fast food restaurant sent sparks flying.

The two middle-aged women found themselves getting it on, around 7 pm, on the lawn of the McDonald's in Lavonia, Georgia. People couldn’t help but notice the sparks flying and called the police.

The responding officers found the two women with their pants pulled down on a patch of grass between the McDonald's restaurant and a RaceWay gas station.

The women, identified as 49-year-old Tisha Booth and 37-year-old Keisha Edem, reported The Smoking Gun, were arrested for public indecency and booked into the county jail.

Their reconciliation of their relationship would have to wait. The Lavonia Police Department wasn't exactly thrilled about being called to the scene. They ripped the couple on Facebook for their stupidity.

The post read, "Well, the stupidity of some people never ceases to amaze us, so we have some more helpful hints for those of you visiting our wonderful city. If you decide to exit I-85 (GA exit 173) with your life partner while on a road trip to reconcile your relationship, please don’t "reconcile" in the grass between McDonald’s and Raceway."

The post continued, "Yes, it happened, and in broad daylight, so both participants went to jail for public indecency."

Don't bring your romance to the McDonald's lawn in this Georgia city

The police department, to their credit, they are professionals, didn’t tear these two down and leave it at that. Once they were finished calling them out, they built them back up with some helpful hints.

They wrote, "Helpful hints: Get a room. Go home. Don’t reconcile in broad daylight in the grass beside the street."

If that's too difficult, and it could be when the sparks start flying on a reconciliation trip, the department offered up some more key advice. They said, "If you’re stupid enough to do this, please don’t stop in Lavonia. How about using some common sense."

What common sense are they talking about specifically? They listed them as honesty, professionalism, and integrity.

It doesn’t sound like the city of Lavonia wants to be known as a romantic destination where you can have sex with your partner on the lawn of McDonald's. That's their loss.