Country Star Wyatt Flores Teases Powerful New Song About Military Veterans: WATCH

Wyatt Flores on Instagram Friday to tease what sounds like an awesome new song.

Friday was the 4th of July, and it's an opportunity for proud Americans to show their love for the greatest country on the planet.

The USA might not be perfect, but things are possible in this country that don't happen elsewhere. For that reason alone, we should all be damn proud of the place we call home.

*RELATED: Rural Farmer's Life Story Is Indisputable Proof America Is The Greatest Country On Earth*

Wyatt Flores teases new song about veterans.

Well, Flores felt the 4th of July was a good time to tease his new song "Never Made It Home" - a track about the military, veterans and the difficult realities of war.

You can give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

His fans were quick to show plenty of praise in the comments:

Love it

LETS GOOOOO

Never a bad song happy 4th Wyatt!!!

such powerful lyrics!

Yes yes yes

Love it 🔥.

Can this man ever miss

There's no doubt fans want to see Flores cook, and that's exactly what he's been doing for a significant period of time.

He's one of the fastest rising stars in country music, and it's not a mystery why that's the case. His songs are incredibly well-written and tell powerful stories.

It sounds like "Never Made It Home" will do the same whenever the full song is released.

Let me know what you think of Flores upcoming song at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.