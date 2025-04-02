Country Star Megan Moroney Isn't Panicking Over Her 0-6 Atlanta Braves, Tebows Visit Trump & The 24" Sweeper

‘Instagram isn’t loading, all I'm getting are white boxes telling me to visit Instagram to see the photos and I want this fixed RIGHT NOW!'

Refresh the post. That's been working to solve the problem.

Screencaps readers analyze my 2025 12U team: ‘That’s Kelly Leak!'

Tuesday, I wrote about the rec team's first practice, specifically how I have an 11-year-old kid we're calling Zap who rolled up to practice by himself, shook my hand, told me he's never played organized baseball and proceeded to look like Jeter at shortstop. Then we head to the cage & I notice his bat is massive.

I grab it, look at the end of the handle. 32" bat that had to be 28 ounces. It's a telephone pole.

"Where'd you get this?" I ask.

"My brother. He used it and gave it to me," Zap fires back.

How old is this brother?

"13," Zap responds.

Zap is 11. Raw athlete. Doesn't know what he doesn't know. He gets into the cage and the bat ate him up.

I'm dealing with a wildcat who could be my greatest project to date. We'll drop him down to a 30" bat at the next practice and see what happens.

— John in Bowling Green, KY says:

Welcome back! Read Screencaps today and I don't think that kid was "Zap". That was Kelly Leak. Did he ride up on a motorcycle smoking a heater?

Kinsey:

According to IMdB, Kelly Leak was 14 in The Bad News Bears. Zap is 11, so he's too young to be smoking cigs and riding to practice on his Harley.

— Jason W. emails:

Your note about Zap sparked a memory. I coached little league and travel baseball for both my sons - tee ball to 13U travel.

In my second time through we had a kid show up - must have been 8yr olds, maybe 9 - he was massive. His dad comes up to me at the first practice to introduce himself and tells me he played on the US Cricket team (no I didn't know we had such a team).

Anyway, long story short the kid could hit - I mean really hit - he had more in the park homers than every kid I coached combined. He couldn't do much else, but it was impressive.

I never saw that kid again - safe to assume he's on a Cricket team somewhere.

Screencaps reader promises to buy a torpedo bat & get into a cage

— Scott in Rocky Point, NY tells me:

Welcome back from your Florida spring break tour.



Firstly, brief history of my baseball background (small that it was). Always dreamed of playing Major League Baseball, but for me (admitting it is hard) I didn't work as hard as I should have to get there. I saw raw natural talent vs myself who had to work on the craft. And I was pretty good early on. High school (Lake Havasu, AZ) batting champ, team MVP, All Division and Arizona State All-Star my senior year. Played a year in JUCO ball up in Yavapai College (Prescott, AZ). Batted .357 in limited play. Reason for limited play? Met my first GF at 19 yrs old. Mind, soul and body went to her and nothing else (damn hormones). Anyway, I ended up on Tucson, AZ and played in a city baseball league that brought in minor league players. Then had kids...boom. That's all she wrote.



So, my take (and my take only) on these Torpedo bats. Bats have changed throughout the history of the sport (as have the baseballs): shapes, sizes, materials all have been changing since the beginning of the sport. I feel this is just another change that baseball and its fans need to get used to. I understand the science of this bat since I understand the illusive "sweet spot" of each bat and each hitter. There was no better feeling when I connected with a 90 mph heater on the sweet spot of my bat. Epic home runs. The sweet spot on the torpedo bat is localized, as the weight of the bat is moved to that specific zone. But hitters still have to hit, still have to get the bat to the hitting zone quickly. Not an easy task especially against the best pitchers on the planet - major league pitchers. The bat will still rattle if hit off the end or the closer the handle. Pitchers, like Greg Maddux of old, will use movement of the pitch to thwart this bat. More cutters, more sinkers, more movement will even out the playing (battle) field.



I have my old Easton (35 in 32 oz) aluminum bat from college. I will buy myself a Torpedo bat when priced accordingly and head to the cages with both. I will let you know the results.

Make Hooters Great Again: OutKick readers make suggestions

I want to start with an email from Chris Y. who wrote such a disgusting message that I had to fire back with a #DBAP message of my own.

— Here's what Chris Y. is suggesting:

1. Focus On The Food

Men walk into Hooters for 75% T&A and 25% food. This is broken, outdated and needs to be inverted. Improve the quality of the food. Don’t expand the menu, simply improve the existing one.

2. Get Rid Of The Hoes

Clean up the wait staff. They look like strippers who lost their fast ball when Democrats still liked Trump. Tattoos? No elaborate dragons running the length of the leg. One. Possibly two. Small ones. No more.

3. Get Rid Of The Hose

No more pantyhose. Just no. As for the tops, more can be more. I don’t have to see areola to know what’s going on.

4. Stop Flirting

I realize there is a contingent of hardcore Hooters patrons who go there because the waitress calls them Sugar and touches their arm, but they need fewer ardent fans and more customers. Just serve my beer and let me watch you walk away. Everyone wins.

5. Rebrand

Add an "S" and call it Shooters. Fully turn the page. Hooters (it’s referencing boobs! Get it?) while racy in 1983 is no longer cool. Porky’s came out in 1982. I have a sneaky suspicion these two facts are not unrelated.

It is time for bold change. I get it, Hooters holds a certain nostalgia for a large swath of red blooded guys but their days of spending weekends downing wings and pitchers of beer from dawn to dusk are in the rear view mirror. Let’s face it, we’re no longer spring chickens. Chickens.

Kinsey:

A rebrand as Shooters?

Are you kidding me, Chris Y.? Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? The Florida Hooters locations aren't struggling. The original owners, who just bought back Hooters from the franchising arm that was being run by a private equity firm, is actually OPENING new locations.

I'm seriously thinking about suspending Chris Y. over this email.

Shooters?

This had to be an April Fool's joke.

— Emil tells me:

Wanna save the franchise? I'm prove the food. I remember going in there (skeptically) back in the eighties.... Food was surprisingly good. I wouldn't call myself a regular but I'd frequent the place.

Now? Greasy garbage like it came out of the fryer from Chik fa Le.... and the oil hadn't been changed since Xmas 1995.

Clean the draft lines. I remember going there a while back, an friends would all have head aches the next day. It's because they don't know how to properly take care of and sanitize a draft system properly.

— Supa Fly checks in:

I dont know if this would save hooters, but i would start with better quality of food. I would also hire wait staff that is more friendly. With the food quality being crap, its about atmosphere and if you dont have that, then you have nothing. I wouldnt change much with dress codes/attire, (again hooters was about cute girls in skimpyish outfits) except maybe "theme nights" for later in the night shifts when it wouldnt be "family night". Just some thoughts.

— Tommy, who owns Pure Zero Margarita Cocktail Mix brand, writes:

Since they are targeting the younger generation , that should add a ZERO SUGAR, ZERO GLUTEN cocktail menu . Pure Zero Margarita Cocktail mixer mixes with any flavored spirit to boost the flavor and reduce the alcohol taste in your cocktail with approx. 100 calories or less.

Kinsey:

Disclaimer: Tommy DID NOT sponsor that email. I let him promote himself for free. That said, if Tommy would like to sponsor Screencaps I would gladly suck down some of his margarita mixers.

Let's talk biz, Tommy!

NHL Fight of the Year?

— Marc in Burke, VA emails:

How about that fight between McLlrath and Viel in the Caps vs. Bruins game. Good old-school fight. And Ovi scored again. Have a great day.

Kinsey:

The big news here is that McIlrath threw a kidney shot that seemed to work. Are we about to see NHL fights where guys work the body or is that taboo?

Did I just lose my Screencaps franchise that I created long before coming to OutKick?

— Proud American veteran Bo T. says:

Joe, glad to have you back even tho Sean Jo does a great job. That dude gives you a run for the money as far as IG talent goes.

I definitely enjoy the recball updates..good luck to you and the boys this year. I definitely remember my struggles in Little League, as my dad managed a team. Expectations (self imposed) were pretty high, which didn’t work out well for me.

Probably late to the ticket stub topic, but thought I would share this set of season ticket stubs from the year Elway went into the HoF. Had a lot of good times in those seats with both my dad and my youngest son. Was sad to let the tickets go when we left CO. These are for 1 of 2 seats, with the matching set in my good friends basement fighter pilot bar in CoSpgs (Triple Nickle). These will go to my son at some point.

Not sure if mid-MI is gonna make TNML opening day or not. Backup generator is on day 2 of running after the last storms came thru. Electrical linemen are right up there with the military in my book. Dudes are flat out studs doing a hard, dangerous job.

Kinsey:

I have to say, it's great to hear that Screencaps was in great hands while I was gone, but I'm a little disturbed that Bo T. might be kicking me to the curb a little bit here with that SeanJo comment.

But, it's a reminder that there's always some young gun ready to take my job and I better not lose a step or corporate America will find someone to take my locker spot.

Someone talk me out of buying a Honda push mower that readers can't stop talking about

I've never had emailers agree so much on a topic. I spent last night researching which options I want on my next mower and analyzing the Hondas you drug pushers keep pushing on me.

Will it be hard to find parts now that Honda is getting out of the mower game?

— Jake in Oregon writes:

If you can find one, go get a honda walk behind, they quit making em last year but there still might be some available. Good quality, dual blade for great cuts and mulching and the power drive will keep you hustling to keep up with it.

Good luck shopping

P.s. I loved my first Toro, had an aluminum deck, lasted forever!

— Dom Z in Scottsdale shares:

If you want a honest to goodness gas mower, I don’t think you can beat the Honda. The engine is reliable and starts quickly. Do the maintenance, oil change, blade sharpening, etc, it will run forever.

I’m sure you’ll get recommendations for some battery powered mowers. I’ve never had one but the batteries have come a long way…I used a battery powered trimmer and blower. Both worked well. I could never get a gas one to work well for me.

— Silver says the same thing:

Hi Joe ! The best mower I ever had was the Honda below! Self-propelled as well ! It self mulches as well ...., No bagging is ever needed. I haven't bagged in 15 years !!

— And the Honda recommendations just kept rolling in. John B. says:

Go to HD and grab one of the Hondas. I was a Store Manager and Project manager for 6 years. Never one complaint with the Hondas. Will last you 20 yrs, at least.

Love screencaps, keep up the good work!!!

Just my 2 cents

Have any of you turned your rooftops into gardens? Thankfully, Mrs. Screencaps isn't a fan of heights

One of you has a crazy grow op. Show it off!

‘View from my office’

— Tim T. is at the ballpark again:

Opening Day with the WooSoxs in town.

################

And that is it for this stormy April morning with thunder rolling through the neighborhood. Let's have our heads on a swivel tonight as storms hammer the midsection of the United States, the land we're fortunate to call home.

Go have a great day of work or retirement!

