Country Singer Ingrid Andress Speaks For First Time Since Drunken National Anthem Performance

Ingrid Andress is addressing the elephant in the room. The country star is speaking out for the first time since going viral for all the wrong reasons.

The 33-year-old "More Hearts Than Mine" singer infamously botched the Star Spangled Banner at last year's Home Run Derby in Arlington, Texas, which unfortunately led to sports fans ripping her and her name trending across social media. I can tell you that her singing was bad, I mean we're talking about Roseanne Barr ‘Take Me Out To The Ballgame' type bad.

In a new interview on The Viall Files podcast, however, Andress speaks out about her awful performance having such a profound effect on her that it would immediately lead to her entering rehab. Only, of course, after she admits that "it took global humiliation for [me] to be like, ‘This is a problem!"’

ANDRESS SHOULD BE COMMENDED FOR REALIZING HER PROBLEM

"I was so gone that afterward, I thought that I like, kind of nailed it," the rising country star said about last year's Home Run Derby rough singing performance. However, the next morning, Andress had that same feeling that I'm sure many of you have felt as well when you dreaded looking at your text messages, knowing that you may have gotten a bit out of hand the night before and been "that person."

After she re-watched her singing performance, Ingrid says that she "was like ‘okay, this is so unlike me', like, this is not okay."

To her credit, Ingrid went on social media at the time and admitted to not only her drinking issues, but that she would also be entering rehab. She did so without alerting her management or PR team ahead of time; not an easy task for anyone to grasp, especially a popular singer who can have many vices at their disposal.

Fast-forward months later, Andress is sober and officially out of rehab and feeling better now than ever before, she tells The Viall Files.

GIVE INGRID ANOTHER CHANCE!

"You got to see me in my worst moment. So now, hopefully everything from here will be great," the singer said during her interview.

Andress is already on her redemption path as she recently sang the national anthem at a Colorado Avalanche game to a massive amount of applause, which no doubt helped her as she started smiling and even laughing at one point, recognizing how far she'd come.

I have to say this though - if anyone is reading this or knows anyone from the Texas Rangers organization, you should 100% invite Ingrid to sing the anthem and redeem herself for an upcoming game this season.

After all, just likes sports - everyone is rooting for a good comeback story!

