Country Music Star Shares Dirty Secret Of The Industry

It turns out the country music industry might not be overly friendly behind closed doors.

The country music world has long had the reputation of being a super friendly industry where all the artists are pretty close.

That perception and reputation are boosted by the fact you regularly see some of the biggest stars collaborating.

However, is that actually the case? Not according to Brooks & Dunn star Ronnie Dunn.

Ronnie Dunn says country music stars don't all love each other.

Dunn recently appeared on Theo Von's podcast, and touched on the dynamics of the country music industry. It doesn't sound like it's all sunshine and roses.

"But no, no. As friendly as they say the world of country music is, it’s so darn competitive. Everyone hates one another. They act like they don’t on TV. Big-time competitive. One of my favorite things is Dolly Parton in an interview years and years ago, they were talking about somebody. And she just goes, ‘Oh honey, there’s room for everybody.’ No, there’s not. You want to get down to it? No, there’s not," Dunn said when explaining the dynamics of the country music industry, according to Whiskey Riff.

Ultimately, Dunn's comments shouldn't shock anyone. Even though the country music industry enjoys a reputation of the talent all being very close, there's just no way it can be true.

Are a lot of people close? I'm sure. I'm sure many big time artists are friends, but it's still the music industry at the end of the day.

Just like any other part of the entertainment industry, it's cut-throat and highly competitive. It's simply the nature of the beast.

While I'm sure there's plenty of drama behind closed doors, at least listeners are still getting a steady stream of hits. It's a trade people are almost certainly willing to make. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think.