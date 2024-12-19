Could Elon Musk Become Speaker Of The House?

"Speaker Musk?"

Could Elon Musk actually become the Speaker of the House?

The question - which just a few weeks ago would have seemed preposterous, is now gaining more steam after Senator Rand Paul tweeted out the suggestion earlier this morning, leading to an absolute meltdown by liberals everywhere at the mere thought of it.

"The Speaker of the House need not be a member of Congress… Nothing would disrupt the swamp more than electing Elon Musk. Think about it, nothing's impossible. (Not to mention the joy at seeing the collective establishment, aka ‘uniparty,’ lose their ever-lovin' minds)" the Kentucky Republican Senator tweeted.

Honestly, I'm all for it. In just the weeks since Donald Trump's Presidential election victory, we've seen Musk and his DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) idea make some politicians very nervous. Maybe Musk is the outsider that Congress needs to get things back in order and quit playing games with the American people. The one thing that Musk has is money, a ton of it, meaning that, unlike some politicians, he doesn't need to sell his soul to lobbyists in order to get funding.

LIBERALS WOULD LOSE IT OVER SPEAKER MUSK

There's no question that Elon Musk's ownership of Twitter X has had a massive impact on the United States. Be it cultural, societal or even political - X has not only shaped the conversation and debate but, more importantly, allowed it to take place in the first place.

That's been no more evident than in the past week when Congress thought it could rush through a massive, pork-filled Continuing Resolution spending bill that would cost the American taxpayer hundreds of billions of dollars. Elon said "nope, not on my watch," and began tweeting and retweeting certain aspects of the humongous bill that served no benefit to anyone but those getting kickbacks on it. As a result, the CR has since stalled and *gasp* Congress might have to postpone its Christmas travel plans until this gets figured out.

One thing that Elon Musk understands is that average citizens are tired of being screwed over. Whether it was being censored under the previous Twitter X ownership regime colluding with the Biden Administration, or seeing their hard-earned tax money go to waste, Congress needs to be reminded that it works FOR US.

Maybe Elon Musk is just the person to let them know.

WOULD YOU SUPPORT ELON MUSK AS SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow