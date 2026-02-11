Cougars Turn On Each Other After TikToker In His 20s Sleeps With One Of His Bored Housewife Fans

TikToker didn’t know what he was in for when he built his cougar following.

It was all fun and games for a Canadian gardener who started posting thirst trap content on TikTok of himself lip-syncing to hits from the 70s until it wasn’t. He grew a fan base of cougars who started sending him money.

It all took a turn for William White when the cougars turned on one another after he slept with one of the bored housewives. In 2021, he found a gap in content geared toward older women trying to get their spark back.

He was trying to find his lane and started posting content these older ladies would enjoy. It was videos of him mouthing the words to songs they grew up with. The cougars enjoyed it and the money followed.

"I am a TikToker, just a full-time beauty, hot guy, that people love. I like money, fame, success. I'm one of the few that has older fans," White said, reports the Daily Mail.

"The older fans spend, they have money. I feel like a lot of my fans need to feel young again, gain a spark back. I love my fans, if I can be there for them, and they can be there for me, it's awesome."

One fan suggested he add his PayPal to his bio and that changed everything. He woke up the next day with $60,000 waiting for him. His first call was to his dad, who suggested he quit his job and pursue TikTok.

That's what he did. He continued to crank out the content for bored housewives, and they kept eating it up. One of his fans, a coffee shop worker, Londoner Kate Palmer, says he has it.

"There's just something about Will, he's got the X Factor. He's got the perfect wink, the perfect eye roll, I like that!," Kate explained of her fondness for the 26-year-old half her age.

"My phone is ridiculous, I think I've got about 20,000 videos. I've saved TikToks, clips from lives, I record all the lives."

She's not alone either. There's a group of women in their 50s and 60s, the Daily Mail explains, called "The Grotto Girls," who have formed a group of more than 1,200 members that shower White with money and gifts.

Sleeping With One Fan Was Apparently Not A Team-Building Exercise

Kate ended up joining the group at one point, and they would get off on sending him money so that he would say their name in a video. They even got together and tried to track him down.

They were successful and got to take a picture with him after a quick chat. Then, after a charity event in Florida where his followers donated large amounts of money, the young TikToker slept with one of them.

She's described as a "bored housewife more than double his age," known as "Disney Mama." It started out with the two of them hanging out.

"With ‘Disney Mama,’ I remember being at the hotel, and she did come over. We were flirting and trying to hang out," he said.

"We were having fun together. I was probably more excited than she was. I was like, 'Let's go!' I mean, sleeping with fans, it's not like I'm a teacher, I'm literally just famous, and they're loving me."

That caused a bunch of drama, as White described it. "Every other fan wanted the same thing, hook up and have fun."

The Grotto Girls got jealous, and they started turning on one another. Kate was in the middle of the drama too. White ended up getting catfished and having his nudes leaked online.

That cost him lucrative modeling jobs. So, he decided to make a change. He got baptized and stopped posting thirst traps. The fan group is still there, but he's no longer trying to seduce any of them.

The cougar drama was enough. It was enough for a life lesson for this content creator and for a documentary. That's right. This tale was made into a documentary called "Thirst Trap: The Fame. The Fantasy. The Fallout."

Who doesn’t enjoy some cougar drama every now and again?