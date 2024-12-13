Costco's Muffin Changes Have Customers Fuming

Costco loyalists are fuming over a big change from the big box retailer.

Over on Costco Reddit, emotions are boiling over after it was announced that the $9.99 12-count mix & match muffin deal has been replaced with an 8-pack for a lower price, but there's a catch that has customers buzzing.

The new muffins are smaller — and the price went up.

So, now, not only do you not get the gargantuan muffins that could feed a family of four, you'll now be paying 58% more for the smaller muffins, according to Costco customers.

Here's the math, via Fast-Bag-36842:

Old muffins were $4.995/35 oz package = $0.142714 / oz

New muffins are $6.99/31 oz package = $0.225484 / oz

New ones are 58% more expensive

Remember, the old muffins were sold in two packs of six. You could mix and match. That process has been discontinued.

Now, you'll purchase eight blueberry muffins, or eight chocolate muffins, for $6.99 a pack.

There are also rumors flying that recipes are changing. Those changes include a streusel topping on the blueberry muffins.

"Bakery employee here, we all hate strusel. All the muffins have a topping. More steps suck. But they're made with real butter now, so yay? I'm only concerned with no corn muffin. We sell so many corn muffins at my building," a Reddit user added to the conversation.

Customers say the new Costco chocolate muffins are literally a mess

While the price change has Costco customers shook, when parents serve the muffins, there's even more drama.

"The new chocolate muffins are TRASH. We got them to have for a "fun" breakfast for our kids and our entire kitchen floor was covered in chocolate muffin crumbs," an alleged Costco shopper reported. "They are super dry and crumbly. RIP to the most amazing chocolate muffin."

Maybe it's just the chocolate muffin that is a problem.

Nope.

"These are so much worse. They’re much drier, less flavor, just bland and crumbly. I’m shocked they changed muffins up it since it’s something they’re pretty well known for. Won’t be buying these again," Reddit Miranda wrote.

Maybe these people are all overreacting. Tell me about your experience with the new Costco muffins. Good? Bad? Are you furious? Let me know.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com