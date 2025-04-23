Costco's Hot Dog Combo Price Adjusted For Inflation Will Shock You

There is nothing more satisfying and wholesome than Costco's $1.50 hot dog and soda combo.

It's the go-to of all go-tos, the gift that keeps on giving. Whereas the rest of the food and drink options from across the country have gone up in price, Costco's satisfying deliciousness has always been there, costing the same price it did back in 1985, should one need it.



Remember when soda machines gave you a bottle of coke for $1? What's it up to now, $3.25? Or dollar menus? Man, do I miss those.

What if Costco followed the same trend? Adjusted for inflation, that $1.50 dog and drink combo would cost about $4.50! That's according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics official inflation calculator.

YIKES. I think we all need to write thank you letters to Costco for keeping it real for all of us.

LONG LIVE THE $1.50 COSTCO DOG!

Fortunately, Costco's leadership understands how wedded to the combo its customers are, with CFO Gary Millerchip announcing on an earnings call last year that "the $1.50 hot dog price is safe."

That's fantastic news for sure. In fact, I may go celebrate by going to Costco for lunch today and getting, you guessed it - a hot dog and soda.

