Costco Might Be Sacking Pepsi In Favor Of Coke, According To Internet Sleuths With A Lot Of Time To Kill

I've long been fascinated by the idea of the Internet. I love the idea that someone armed with nothing but a computer and an internet connection can try to solve a mystery with no access to any material evidence.

Now, all the murders must be solved because some internet sleuths have turned their attention to a potential seismic shift happening at the hallowed ground that is the Costco food court.

If the reports are to be believed, Pepsi is being told to pound sand to make way for their big rival Coca-Cola's big return.

Meanwhile, RC Cola is stuck playing third fiddle again in the Cola Wars. Sad.

The New York Post reported that the news came from an Instagram account called "Costco Insider" — so you know it's legit — and said that Coke will make its return after a decade-long hiatus.

But it's not just Costco Insider saying this, the news also hit Reddit as well, with the poster citing a "well-placed source" who said that the move will come in 2025.

What does this mean?

Well, obviously, it means that where there was once Pepsi, there will now be Coke. I know this is a big deal for some people, but I'm one of those cola agnostics who doesn't care what they get.

If I ask for a Coke and they say "Is Pepsi okay?" I say, "Sure," because I'm a gentleman.

Sure, I have preferences. Coke Zero is the best cola in my opinion. But truthfully, I don't drink a ton of soda. I'm more of a seltzer guy.

In fact, I'm such a big seltzer guy if a clown unloaded a geyser of seltzer out of his novelty boutonnière, I wouldn't be made, I'd be like, "Thanks, Chuckles; that was refreshing."

So, as long as the hot dog is safe and sound, I don't care what brand of Cola is on hand to wash it down. We all know that the Costco food court glitzy is the star of the show.