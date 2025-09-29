Man Scores Holy Grail Costco Hot Dog Sign — Wife Says It's Better Than Him Doing Drugs

It takes hustle, grit and determination to get your hands on the $1.50 Costco hot dog signs

There are worse addictions, that's for sure.

Days after securing the Holy Grail of Costco signs — the $1.50 Kirkland Signature meal deal billboard — Northern California Zack, who would only use his last name to protect his sign side hustle, says he's riding higher than a kite.

"She would rather have me collect signs instead of doing drugs," the married family man told OutKick of his wife's reaction to his big score.

It's not that Zack's some druggie.

He's just a guy with a developing addiction to collecting signs. Costco signs. Chipotle signs, menus with old pricing, etc. "[A]nything that I notice the stores take down," Zack added.

From OUTKICK: COSTCO FOOD COURT CHANGE TRIGGERS FRENZY OVER MUST-HAVE COLLECTIBLE

What's the key to securing a highly-sought-after Costco sign? Persistance & planning

NoCal Zack didn't just walk into a Costco and ask for the Holy Grail. It took work, months of work to get his hands on that cherished piece of memorabilia.

This required leg work. Hustle. Grit.

"When I found out they were switching to Coca-Cola late last year, I knew I could start asking around at local warehouses near me," he explained.

"Talked with a few different GMs before I found one that was willing to hold onto it for me after they made the switch away from Pepsi."

If someone doesn't come to him with a wild offer, the sign will stay in his garage.

"It will be passed down to future generations in the family," NoCal Zack promises.

Like Michael Jordan trying to find his next challenge, what comes next when you've secured the Holy Grail of modern signage?

What else is out there?

Is NoCal Zack afraid he'll lose the passion after climbing the Costco mountaintop?

"Honestly, this gave me confidence in obtaining any sign I want from here on out," he wrote via email with confidence.

OK, so what's next?

"I think In-n-Out is next. Signs typically change at the end of the year when minimum wage spikes up," he added.

We're talking the signage over the counter that shows the current food and drink prices.

And how's his marriage? NoCal Zack assures me it's fine. There hasn't been an intervention — yet.

"We have no limit in place, but once I start running out of room in the garage, it will be challenging to get any hung up around the house.

"But if we look back to the hot dog, nothing is impossible.

"I sure did find a keeper!" he concluded.