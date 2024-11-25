Costco's New $4.99 DIY Thanksgiving Side Dish Is Quite Controversial

If you're in a pinch for time this holiday season, Costco has a $4.99 deviled eggs DIY kit that could have you whipping up a side dish in the back of your SUV on the way to a party.

With just days to go until Thanksgiving Day, the big box store is starting to cause buzz over the egg kits that are starting to pop up at select stores.

According to the influencers who've obtained the DIY deviled eggs, the $4.99 kit comes with 24 egg halves that are ready to be filled with the ingredients stuffed into a piping bag.

It doesn't get much easier than this to roll into a party looking like a genius.

"Hey, you in a pinch for a side dish for a holiday party? Or maybe you suck at cooking and you don't want to do all that," TikTok influencer Alright Adam told his audience over the weekend.

Enter the Costco deviled eggs DIY kit.

How are these eggs?

Adam reports that there's a little more vinegar than he likes in his deviled eggs, but after adding a dill pickle slice to the egg, the influencer declared the side dish to be "much better."

"Ultimately, I would say if you're in a pinch, definitely go for these. They're actually not bad. I would say about a 6.5 or 7 out of 10," Adam added.

Another influencer, aridgley1977, took a chance on the deviled eggs and echoes much of that Adam reports.

She rates the eggs a 9 and noted that you'll have to add your own smoked paprika to make them nearly perfect.

Not every Costco customer is impressed by the new DIY deviled eggs

TikTok influencer Jessica is furious that Costco would sell such an item for the holidays. How dare a grocer sell something that is so holy to so many.

"Costco, what's going on? What is this?" Jessica says while pointing to a box of the "Home made in minutes" deviled eggs. "This is bananas. This is diabolical. If you are the person buying this, I need to know why. And I need to know where your Thanksgiving get-together is because I don't want to be nearby and I would like for you to not come to my Thanksgiving."

Hey Jessica, sometimes people get invited to a party at the last minute and they need to slap together a side dish in their SUV. Stop being so judgmental.