Country Stars Team Up For Emotional New Song, Fans Go Wild: LISTEN

Country singers Corey Kent and Koe Wetzel teamed up for a great new song.

As OutKick readers know, I love country music. I can listen to it all day alone vibing to myself without getting bored.

It's easily one of my top genres, and it's also going through a revival at the moment. It's been great to see as old school roots and traditional themes surge to the top of the pack.

Corey Kent and Koe Wetzel release new song "Rocky Mountain Low."

Koe Wetzel and Corey Kent teamed up for their recently released song "Rocky Mountain Low," and this one goes straight to the soul of country music fans.

Unlike John Denver's classic "Rocky Mountain High," this one has no joy or happiness. It's all about heartbreak, pain and disappointment.

Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts

Pretty solid, right? I certainly enjoyed it, and fans were quick to sound off in the comments:

Criminally underrated

Love the new song!!!

You have no idea just how much i was looking forward to this!!

Such an amazing song, well worth the wait

Yessssss sitting in the cold Rocky mountain low

this song is great!

Yo Corey been listening to never ready and it is an amazing song love ya brother

As good as I knew it’d be…keep the country soul like this going

Amazing! Simply Amazing! Great song!

Hell yeah!!

Underrated duo! 🔥

Absolutely perfect strike guys🎉

Just discovering this an adding it on repeat to my king of the world BC playlist.

He's my favorite artist I've seen him every time he comes to Kansas City and then some can't wait for the next album

My two favorite artists on one banger track might be my Rocky Mountain HIGH! Absolutely love it, y'all! ❤

I love it. They are good together .

I have to certainly tip my cap to Kent for the clever play on John Denver's legendary song. He inverted it, added Wetzel to the track and it was off to the races from there. Very well played.