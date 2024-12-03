Cops Called After Couple's Argument About A Threesome Gets Heated

A married couple turned a night of fun and drinking into a trip to jail for one of them. Apparently, a threesome that took place earlier in the evening with another man left the husband feeling jealous and a heated argument followed.

As they explained to the officer who arrived on the scene, a threesome "just happened." The husband then got jealous, a heated argument broke out before the situation turned physical. The wife allegedly threw a vase at her husband and the two ended up fighting.

After all of that went down, the wife threw her husband’s possessions out of what appears to be their apartment. All of his possessions except for his phone. For reasons that she only knows, she kept his phone and refused to let him in to get it back.

As one does in a situation where they can’t retrieve their phone, the husband broke the door down. He got his phone back and, for reasons he only knows, he destroyed it.

It's amazing how quickly a nice quiet evening at home can go south, isn’t it? One minute you're knocking a few back hanging out with your wife and a buddy, the next you're in the middle of a threesome that you realize you weren’t prepared for.

A married couple's impromptu threesome leads to an arrest

The scary part is that it could happen to anyone. The jealousy creeps in, an argument takes place, and before you know it, you're in the back of a cop car taking a ride to jail for busting your door down.

Let that be a lesson for anyone out there who is thinking a night of drinks and a spur of the moment threesome is a good idea. The ménage à trois train can quickly derail.

All of a sudden, you find yourself missing work the next day because you spent the night behind bars. That's not even the worst part. Imagine finding out prior to that, that you’re not as good as you thought you were in bed.

Now life's just piling on. In the end, after more than half an hour was spent by officers sorting the situation out, the husband was arrested for criminal trespass. With any luck, the husband and wife are still together, trying to make it work.