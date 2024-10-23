Content Creators Come Together, Spend OnlyFans Cash To Help Deliver Tropical Storm Relief To NC Mountains

Content creator Alana Cho and her fellow creators Victoria and Jen Foxx came together for a good cause last week. The ladies decided to fly to North Carolina from Los Angeles, reach in their own pockets, and help deliver some much-needed items to folks hit by Tropical Storm Helene.

There are still people without power in the area and some roads are closed or restricted. FEMA is on the ground along with many volunteers doing what they can to help the people affected by the storm.

One of those volunteers is Darian Bodenhorst, who, according to Newsweek, works with a volunteer group called AVL Fast. In a video shared by Cho of the ladies' visit to the area, she meets with Bodenhorst, and they're given a rundown of items that are needed.

The trio drives hours away then shells out $30,000 of their hard-earned OnlyFans cash on items like "laptops, food, generators and a bunch of other stuff." They then deliver it in a full U-Haul to Bodenhorst, who responds to the supplies by saying, "This is going to get kids back in school."

Talk about a scene. The volunteers were grateful to have received the truckload of supplies, as were the content creators for being able to help out.

Cho and company weren't finished there. She asked Bodenhorst what was next on the list of priorities for the area. He replied, "$20,000 tiny homes, for as many people that lost their homes."

These content creators put their OnlyFans money to good use

Before leaving, Cho informs the volunteer group that they'd like to help out with the tiny homes as well. She says after talking it over with the other two creators, "We want to give you $20,000 to build the first one."

Cho also lets Bodenhorst in on a little secret. After he admitted that he didn't know how the women paid for all the supplies, she told him, "With OnlyFans money."

That only added to the overall experience as he responded to the news in a way that a fan of content would. He said, "Even better."

Mark this down as a win for content. They could have easily stayed put in Los Angeles or simply sent money and not thought twice about it.

They didn’t do that. They went to the front lines, they delivered goods and money, and Cho also tossed up a link to the volunteer group's GoFundMe on her bio.