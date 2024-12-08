Content Creator Offering 'Christmas Girlfriend Packages' So You Don't Have To Attend Family Dinner Alone

Don't even think about showing up to the family Christmas dinner solo this year. Not when there's a lovely OnlyFans model who has put together affordable "Christmas Girlfriend Packages."

Jessenia Rebecca is here to put an end to all the questions about what's going on in your personal life. For a price, of course, she's not operating a charity here. She's a busy woman with bills to pay like the rest of us.

The 29-year-old has put together several packages for what she calls "a great service for the holidays for the single guys." Talk about a giver.

It's the kind of holiday story that is just as wholesome as any Lifetime Christmas movie, but unfortunately, it's a story the executives are too afraid to make. That's a holiday tragedy.

The three different packages: Silver, Gold, and Platinum range in price from $250 to $600 and range in how long she'll hang out with your family, as well as what she'll be willing to do while hanging out.

Christmas means more for this content creator

The Silver package will cost you $250 and a present. She'll stay for two hours at dinner, wear matching outfits, and tell a few jokes.

If that's not enough time, or your family is going to need a detailed backstory as to how you met the curvy content creator, you drop $450 and a present for the Gold package.

You get three hours at dinner, a cute backstory about how you met, and this might be big for some of the single guys out there - you'll also get photos with the family.

If that's still not enough, Rebecca has a third package, the Platinum package for $600 and a present. She'll chill with the family for six hours, you get everything in all the prior packages, and more.

She'll hit the unsuspecting family with an "I love you" sent your way. You get a kiss on the cheek, she's washing dishes with mom, and a close friends post with your family is going to happen.

If hiring an OnlyFans model to attend dinner with your family doesn’t say Merry Christmas, then I haven't the foggiest of ideas as to what does.

Treat yourself and your family this year. Don't show up without a date. You don’t want questions about your love life coming your way. Having to answer questions about why you're dating an OnlyFans model is much less awkward of an exchange to have.