Content Creator Hasn't Had A Date For Valentine’s Day In A Decade Because Of Her Big Boobs

It's not as easy as you would think for OnlyFans models to land a date for Valentine's Day. In fact, one content creator has struck out every year for a decade.

Erika Amore hasn’t been able to end her Valentine's Day slump, and she knows exactly the reasons why. The first two reasons on the top of the list, she tells TMZ, are her 36K boobs.

How do her enormous boobs play into not being able to date? Good question. It turns out that the men she's come in contact with don’t take her seriously.

Amore becomes more of a fetish to them than an actual date. In other words, they have a hard time getting past her boobs.

They treat them like "a shiny new toy," one they toss aside when they're finished. She says some of the guys she's met are completely obsessed with them.

Remember Erika Amore this Valentine's Day and send some love her way

These particular guys seem to forget that there's a person attached to the boobs. Because of that, those relationships understandably don't ever work out.

Amore's oversize chest isn't the be all and end all of her struggles to find a real connection. Some assume, because of her work as an OnlyFans model, that she's going to be inviting them to threesomes.

That's not what she's looking for. She wants a real relationship. If you're getting a chance with Erika Amore it's not a free ride straight to her bed or to a bunch of wild orgies.

It's time that men out there didn’t take her occupation as some sort of sign that she wants to sleep with them. She's more than her 36K boobs.

Whether she has a date for Valentine's Day this year or not, TMZ reports that she still has something special planned. She and some friends are introducing the "Big Boob Bundle."

Is it going to help with any of her relationship struggles? That's unlikely. This is a gift from a giver, not a taker. With any luck, someone will recognize that and end her dating drought.