Content Creator Who Traded In Corporate 9-To-5 Job For OnlyFans Says Making The Move Is Hard Work

So you think making the switch from the grind of a 9-5 corporate job to the world of OnlyFans is an easy one? It's not according to Alix Lynx, who made the switch and left her boring $80k job staring at a computer screen all day behind.

The 35-year-old, if all goes as planned, will never return to the soul-draining repetition of working in an office. But that doesn’t mean making the move means less work; it doesn’t.

"The worst part is having to be at the exact same place at the same exact time every single day," Lynx told news.com.au. "It was like Groundhog Day."

Being chained to her desk staring at her computer for hours on end wasn’t for her. She didn’t enjoy the monotonous work or the feeling that she was making money for someone else.

Lynx, who now has a couple of million followers, was tired of being told what to do by people who didn’t know what they were talking about. She needed a change. It was time to be her own boss.

In the end, this is a lesson from content creator Alix Lynx in hard work paying off

"I didn’t like having to smile and nod and say ‘yes’, when inside I felt like I had other ideas and we could have done certain things better," she admitted.

That's when she decided to make the career change and join OnlyFans. Now Lynx is spending her time working for herself doing something she actually enjoys doing, making adult content.

That doesn’t mean the work is easier or that she puts fewer hours into it. It's not easier, and she puts in a lot more than the 40 hours required for her corporate jobs.

"It is so much harder," she said. "The difference is that it is something that I love to do. So it really does not feel like work, but don’t get me wrong, it is harder because I have to think on my feet all the time."

There's no more boredom. She's a business owner now, there's no time for that. Alix Lynx has to oversee her entire operation and uses that pressure as motivation.

"There is always a fire under my ass," she said. "At the end of the day, this is my business, this is my career. No one’s coming to save me. So if I don’t work hard, I’m f**ked."

If you can’t find inspiration in that, I don’t know what to tell you. Yes, it's hard work, but you sink and swim by how much you put in. You're not a zombie anymore, you're a small business success story if you go about it the right way.