Conservative Moms Infuriate The Left With Spicy 'Make The Right Hot Again' Movement On Social Media

Another day, another win for hot women on conservative Twitter. What a movement we have going right now. This is the modern day version of the Berlin Wall.

We're breaking it down, one hot conservative girl at a time. The 'Summer of Hot Congresswomen' started with but a small ember on Wednesday. Now, it's a raging wildfire that all the fire stations in the country couldn't possibly contain.

Not that they'd want to, by the way. Unless they're woke. And I know my firefighters – they ain't woke.

Where was I? Oh yeah! Anna Paulina Luna started the movement earlier this week when her MAGA swimsuit went viral. After that, South Carolina's Nancy Mace chimed in. Yesterday morning, Lauren Boebert – the firecracker from Colorado – rocked the internet with her bikini and side-tattoo.

And now, on this beautiful Saturday morning, it appears all the hot conservative ladies on social media – moms, construction workers, librarians, etc … – have joined our movement.

What a time to be alive:

Conservative women are done with the losers on the left

What a week for hot conservative women! Make Republicans Hot Again! I said it yesterday, and I'll say it again now …

Waking up every day this week and getting to write about the next hot congresswoman flaunting her bikini body has been an absolute pleasure.

I didn't think this is where this job would take me, but I'm glad it's where I've landed. Inheriting the ‘Hot Politician’ beat has been such an unexpected treat. First Anna Paulina Luna, then Nancy Mace, and then firecracker Lauren Boebert.

And now? Now we just have conservatives from all over the globe chiming in with their bikini bods. Hot moms? Check. Hot construction workers? Check. Smoking hot grillers? Check and check!

And hey! I even saw OutKick's own Riley Gaines getting some love up there. Can't forget her.

What a week. What a movement. What a beat! I won't let y'all down. I promise.

Democracy Dies in Darkness.