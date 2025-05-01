Connecticut Swingers Club 'Wicked Fun' Lost Its Appeal To Remain Open Despite Being Located Next To A Church

The private members-only swinger's club in Plymouth, Connecticut that was doing battle with the town to keep its doors open lost its appeal. It's not the news anyone, especially Wicked Fun Club owner Steve Gagne, wanted to hear.

The town of Plymouth decided to shut the club down because of its location right next to the Riverside Baptist Church. This, according to the town, is an adult-use business zoning violation.

FOX 61 reports that during a Zoning Board of Appeals meeting on Tuesday that residents, church members and representatives of the Wicked Fun all voiced their opinions.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

The swinger's club had received a cease-and-desist order in March, which it appealed. The town voted on Tuesday to uphold it, noting that any "adult-use businesses must be located at least 1,000 feet from any church."

Despite the vote and the apparent clear violation of the zoning regulations, opinions on the matter from the town folk are divided.

"It’s obviously not my cup of tea, but for anybody that wants to do something like that, I’m all for it. Everybody has a right to do what they want to… I think at this point, they’re just looking for a reason to shut people like that down," Andrew Defilio told FOX 61.

There are plenty of town folk who want to see the swinger's club closed for good

Acelynn Dionne and Amy Daley, other locals, had a different opinion than Mr. Defilio on the matter. They point to community values, which must frown upon swinging in private without hurting anyone else.

"For a lot of adults [to be] going around doing that is like, really weird. It’s definitely not for this town," Dionne said.

Daley added, "Especially next to a church, I don’t think that that’s the best spot."

Gagne plans to appeal this decision as well. He and Jodi Zils Gagne argue, according to the New Britain Herald, that "The club does not violate any zoning regulations."

There are no dancers or shows at the club, and it's not open to the public. The saga of the town versus the private members-only swinger's club goes on.

The Wicked Fun Club won’t go down without a fight.