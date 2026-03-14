Conan O'Brien Promises Viral Toradol-Fueled Stunt With Kelce Brothers And Bills Mafia

Conan O'Brien is a bona fide comedy legend who will do whatever it takes to get a laugh.

However, he might want to second-guess what he agreed to do while yukking it up with the Brothers Kelce.

The late-night legend was doing media rounds ahead of his second-straight turn hosting the Academy Awards, and this time around it included a stop on Jason and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast.

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During the conversation, Jason Kelce invited Conan to the Buffalo Bills' new stadium.

If you're like, "Wait, he didn't play for the Bills," you're right, but apparently, Bills Mafia decided to bestow honorary membership upon him.

"We're going to inject you with Toradol, and we're going to send you through a flaming table," Kelce said. "I think you'd be very excited for this."

"Okay, I'm there. Guys, I'm not kidding. I will promise you this right now on the air,' O'Brien said. 'I'll meet you anywhere, anytime.

"I want a professional doctor to inject me with Toradol, and then I will jump through something. I promise you. This is not a bit. I think that would be so much fun."

Uh-oh…

He said the five magic words: "This is not a bit."

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Conan doesn't have a nightly TV show anymore, but you don't need one. This has viral video gold written all over it.

Just roll up the new Highmark Stadium, light up a table, let a comedian in his early 60's jump through it, and let the camera capture it all.

If that's not the recipe for a viral video, I'm not sure what is, and Conan knows it too.

"This is going to happen,' he said. "We're going to shoot it. There's going to be video. It's gonna go viral, and then you guys can come visit me in the hospital."

Alright, let's see it.

Luckily for Conan, he still has plenty of time to get some practice reps in before the NFL season gets underway.