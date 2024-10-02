Preview For New Thriller Is Straight Out Of A Nightmare: WATCH

"Companion" doesn't look like a movie you should watch if you're hoping to get a great night of sleep.

The plot of the movie with Jack Quaid, Rupert Friend and Sophie Thatcher is described by Warner Bros. as, "You are cordially invited to experience a new kind of love story."

Of course, that tells us absolutely nothing about what's coming. That's a marketing line more than it is a plot description.

Warner Bros. releases "Companion" trailer.

Don't worry though because the trailer for the sci-fi thriller is absolutely horrifying. It's one of the most unsettling trailers that we've seen in a long time.

What do we all think? This trailer 100% sent a chill down my spine. It looks unbelievably messed up, and I don't say that as a negative thing.

There's no question this trailer is going to move the needle. Thatcher's character has her arm on fire with no reaction other than a single tear rolling down her face.

If that doesn't make you shudder, then I don't know what will. Also, I literally said this earlier today, but it's outrageous how talented Sophie Thatcher is. Then, boom, we get hit with a trailer for an upcoming thriller that she certainly appears to bring her A-game in.

It's awesome to watch talented people succeed, and the "Yellowjackets" star is crushing it right now.

