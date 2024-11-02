Comedian Mocks Insufferable Hollywood Elites Who Tell Us How To Vote

Comedian Ricky Gervais decided now was the time to take a bath and mock the hell out of all the insufferable Hollywood elites who are nagging us about voting for Kamala Harris.

Now, to be fair, Ricky pulled this below stunt a few months back before Kamala was rightfully nominated to replace Joe Biden. And by that, I mean stabbed her boss in the back along with the rest of her disgusting party.

That being said, Ricky – the famous comedian who came up with the original version of The Office and is known for not caring what anyone thinks, AT ALL – reposted this now-viral tweet from last summer earlier this week.

It rings true now more than ever, because A) the election is in four days, and B) the insufferable elites have been going AT IT on social media this week.

Enjoy:

You don't hate Hollywood enough

Hilarious. God, I love Ricky Gervais. He has HATED Hollywood for years now, and he's right in doing so. They are the WORST. The absolute worst.

Just this week, the insufferable cast of the Avengers assembled to tell us all to vote Kamala. Jennifer Aniston took to her fancy Instagram account with 40 million followers and pleaded with them to vote Kamala Harris … from her $20 million mansion, of course.

LeBron James literally put together a video full of lies about Donald Trump and begged us all to vote Kamala. Jennifer Lopez, Bruce Springsteen, Cardi B, Taylor Swift … the list goes on and and on and on – and it gets more intolerable by the name.

Which is why we all appreciate Ricky's message here. He knows Hollywood elites are so full of shit they can't even walk correctly, and he calls them out for it.

He did it from his bath tub a few months back, and he did it to their faces a few years ago in probably the most memorable monologue of all time.

What a speech. What a comedian.