Comedian Blames Shannon Sharpe Scandal On Young 'White B-tches'

Comedian Mo'Nique previously warned Shannon Sharpe to find a woman his own age before getting caught up in something messy.

Last month, Sharpe found himself caught up in something messy. An ex-girlfriend some 35 years younger accused him of rape and sexual abuse, leading to his temporary leave at ESPN. Sharpe maintains the allegations are "100% false."

"I'm grateful I'm not 56 and trying," Mo'Nique told Sharpe on his podcast. "I’m looking right at you. I ain’t backing down."

She continued, "You'd better take your old a-s and get somebody to love you."

"You don't need no 26-year-old girl; you don't need no 36-year-old girl," she added. "You’re trying to hang out with these young bitches. You can’t do it, Shannon."

Mo'Nique addressed Sharpe's situation during Katt Williams’ "Heaven on Earth" tour on Saturday, telling the crowd that she also told him to "leave those white bitches alone."

To be fair, white women aren't the reason Sharpe finds himself in the predicament that he does. In fact, neither are young women.

Look, Sharpe turns 57 in June and met his accuser when she was just 19. The woman still can't legally buy alcohol in America. In general, men shacking up with women who are that much younger have some issues with their egos – Bill Belichick included.

Nonetheless, the age difference doesn't exonerate Sharpe's behavior. His accuser's attorney released an audio clip of Sharpe threatening to "choke the shit out" of his then-girlfriend during a disagreement. Even if the woman were his age, the clip is quite troubling:

Moreover, Sharpe is reportedly facing a separate lawsuit in New York filed in 2023. In that suit, another ex-girlfriend accuses Sharpe of sexually assaulting her during an argument in 2010.

A recent report from Front Office Sports states that Sharpe had previously settled with a female production assistant at FS1, who accused him of choking her.

Heck, this guy tried fighting a few NBA players on the court a few years ago, forcing security to intervene. Last summer, he accidentally streamed a sex tape of himself and a woman moaning.

Got all that?

So, with all due respect to Ms. Mo'Nique, her advice to Sharpe wasn't as sound as she claims. The women he's choosing are not the issue, per se. He is.

Whether his women are young, his age, white, or black – he ought to clean up his act. Sharpe is almost 60 and conducts himself like a juvenile.